Smart Fabrics in Fashion and Entertainment Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Smart Fabrics in Fashion and Entertainment Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Smart Fabrics in Fashion and Entertainment market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Smart fabrics are advanced textiles incorporated with electronic technologies offering added value to the wearer. The smart fabrics are used in the fashion industry because of their ability to light up and change color.

The smart fabrics in fashion and entertainment market is estimated to record a CAGR of 31.29% over the forecast period of (2019 – 2024). The smart fabrics market in the fashion and entertainment industry is primarily driven by the innovation of the designers to come up with new and pleasing outfits, integrated with useful technical architecture capable of transmitting information.

– The ever-increasing use of electronic devices in our day-to-day life is driving the smart fabrics market. The ease of use of smart fabrics and the integration of electronic devices within the textile makes it an integrated device to be used as a simple fabric, which is further contributing to the growth of smart fabrics market.

– For instance, a particular variety of smart fabric developed at the University of Washington is making way for jackets that can store invisible passcodes and open the door to the related apartment or office.

– Moreover, rapid developments in the field of nanotechnology, polymer development, and low power consuming wireless sensors have transformed the landscape of the market.

– The convergence of the internet of things, 3D printing, and nanotechnologies are creating enormous opportunities for the fashion and entertainment industry. With the increasing number of products integrating sensors to generate and respond to data and perform a range of various functions, the market is expected to grow further. Major Key Players:

AIQ Smart Clothing Inc.

E L Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Clothing Plus Ltd

Gentherm Incorporated

Interactive Wear AG

Outlast Technologies LLC

Schoeller Technologies AG.

Sensoria Inc.

Textronics Inc.

Intelligent Textiles Limited