Smart Highway Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Smart Highway Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Smart Highway market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Smart highways include sensors, smart computing technologies, and smart monitoring systems all connected into a single monitoring unit. Therefore, solutions, such as traffic management, communication, and transport management are gaining traction. In order to reduce the increasing traffic, traffic technology vendors are introducing advanced changes where highways are one of the attractive segments.

Market Overview:

The smart highway market was valued at USD 23.50 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 64.42 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 18.33% over the forecast period of 2019–2024.

– Owing to rapid urbanization, there is an increase in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions contributing to an expanding carbon footprint and forcing the need for the adoption of clean and sustainable technology for intelligent transportation. This is aiding the smart highway market. The growing trend toward the adoption of smart cities is also expected to drive the growth prospects for the smart highway market.

– The smart transport management systems use digital sensors which can acquire and record data in a landslide, poor weather conditions, and traffic congestions and can display forecasts and alerts on LED screens across the states and national highways.

– The increasing need to manage the cities’ assets, such as traffic, energy, roads, and water led to the advent of smart city concept that includes multiple information of communication technology (ICT) and the Internet of things (IoT).The governments in the developed countries, such as the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom are also supporting the highway technology vendors and supplier companies through investments to help them in developing new technologies and products.

However, the cost of installing all the technologies and components that make up the intelligent highway network is quite high, which, in turn, might challenge the market growth.

