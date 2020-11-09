Smart Packaging Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Smart Packaging Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Smart Packaging market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Smart packaging refers to packaging systems with embedded sensor technology used with foods, pharmaceuticals, and many other types of products. There has been an increase in the applications owing to the availability of different forms, such as fabric, plastic, plastic films. The various advantages offered by smart packaging over their conventional counterparts are reduced counterfeiting, increased shelf life, improved safety, and easy implementation.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Intelligent Packaging Technology Expected to Lead the Smart Packaging Market
– Intelligent packaging is the newest technology within the packaging sector. This technology is growing at a faster pace in the food sector with enormous potential to improve the convenience for consumers.
– Intelligent packaging can report the condition on the outside packaging and directly measure the quality of the product inside the package. Biosensors for pathogen or toxic identification, the great concern in the food and intelligent packaging, is helping it by attaching antibodies to a plastic attaching surface which can give a sign of a false sense of security to the customers.
– The commercialization of printed electronics for intelligent packaging and smart labels is rising. Printed electronics is one of the core products of the intelligent packaging revolution and has the potential to be the breakthrough technology for reducing costs and expanding functionality.
– This demand for intelligent packaging is supported by technological encroachments. For instance, the advent of advanced packaging machinery has enabled companies to manufacture new packaging solutions incorporating communications technologies, such as Rfid, sensors, etc.
North America to Account for a Significant Market Share
– The United States occupies the larger share of the market value in North America, followed by Canada. The growing working population and the increasing demand for interactive and improved packaging solutions account for the expected growth in the market in the region.
– The United States is home to one of the busiest consumer markets, which forms a major part of the workforce. The demand for food and beverage has risen markedly, due to the growing population (both, from within and due to immigration).To meet the huge demands of the food industry, there has been a significant increase in the volume of the import of food from different regions across the world, thus, driving the demand for the smart packaging solutions in the region.
– Extending shelf life for foods along with increasing investment has pushed the global demand for smart packaging in the North American region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Smart Packaging Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Advancement in Technology in Food Packaging for Quality Inspection
4.3.2 Rising Awareness Regarding Food Safety
4.3.3 Development in Printing Industry due to Various Application of Smart Packaging
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Costs due to Initial Requirement
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Technology
5.1.1 Active Packaging
5.1.2 Intelligent Packaging
5.2 By End-user Vertical
5.2.1 Food
5.2.2 Beverage
5.2.3 Healthcare
5.2.4 Personal Care
5.2.5 Other End-user Verticals
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Sealed Air Corporation
6.1.2 Bemis Company, Inc.
6.1.3 Winpak Limited
6.1.4 Point Five Packaging, LLC
6.1.5 Dansensor A/S
6.1.6 Praxair, Inc.
6.1.7 Berry Global, Inc.
6.1.8 Ball Corporation
6.1.9 Desiccare, Inc.
6.1.10 LINPAC Packaging Limited
6.1.11 Coveris Holdings S.A.
6.1.12 BASF SE
6.1.13 Huhtamaki PPL Ltd
6.1.14 Amcor Limited
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
