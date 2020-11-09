Smart Packaging Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Smart Packaging Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Smart Packaging market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Smart packaging refers to packaging systems with embedded sensor technology used with foods, pharmaceuticals, and many other types of products. There has been an increase in the applications owing to the availability of different forms, such as fabric, plastic, plastic films. The various advantages offered by smart packaging over their conventional counterparts are reduced counterfeiting, increased shelf life, improved safety, and easy implementation.

Market Overview:

The smart packaging market was valued at USD 35.33 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 44.39 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.19% over the forecast period of 2019-2024. The self-heating food packaging techniques are making it easy for consumers to have a snack and a hot beverage and a snack. It also helps to communicate and monitor regarding food quality using time-temperature indicators.

– The changing lifestyle of customers because of quick urbanization and expanded utilization of individual personal items with advanced integrated innovation drive the smart packaging market growth. Moreover, undiscovered geographical markets offering gigantic open doors for the market players are relied upon to fuel the worldwide packaging market industry.

– The growth for the market is evolving due to the exploration of nanotechnology into varied F&B applications, demand for shelf-stable and sustainable packaging solutions among food and beverage retailers and manufacturers, and increasing consumption of packaged food product.

– The developments in the printing processes in various industries have also been drivers for this market. Printed technologies have proved their functionality in the process processing and presentation of information on paper and other substrates. Hence, recently, there has been a lot of scientific research on printed electronics and RFID technology, which create the framework for the potential development of smart packaging applications.

However, excessive cost of capital for installment, security issues, new techniques for fabricating such sensors and indicators that are compatible with current packaging standards and awareness among consumers are key restraints and challenges for the growth of the market.

