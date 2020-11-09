Smart Sensors Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Smart Sensors Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Smart Sensors market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

A smart sensor is a device that takes input from the physical environment and uses built-in compute resources to perform predefined functions upon detection of specific input and then process data before passing it on.

Market Overview:

The global smart sensors market was valued at USD 30.82 billion in 2018 and is forecasted to reach USD 85.93 billion by the end of 2024, registering a CAGR of 18.82% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.

– Sensors have become one of the most important and widely used components in various applications. The increasing demand for performance and efficiency has led to the growing adoption of smart sensors.

– These sensors represent a major upgrade over the conventional sensors as they enable the automated collection of environmental information, with significantly lower error rate.

– The increasing utilization and penetration of internet of things (IoT), coupled with increasing automation in vehicles and smart wearable systems for health monitoring, is expected to augment the growth of the smart sensor market over the forecast period.

– Moreover, the governments across the globe are fueling market growth, due to favorable regulations and encouragement to foreign companies to invest, which is expected to propel the market growth. Major Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Honeywell International

Eaton Corporation

Analog Devices Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

ST Microelectronics

Siemens AG

TE Connectivity Ltd

Legrand Inc.

General Electric