Smart Stadium Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Smart Stadium Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Smart Stadium market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244540

Scope of the Report:

A smart stadium is just a regular stadium with smart operational efficiency like cleaner washrooms, the sensors alarm triggers if the visit counts exceed the normal threshold; it optimized usage of electricity and building management, where the managers can control the temperature as well as can monitor the entire stadium using a mobile app.

Market Overview:

The smart stadium market has been valued at USD 5.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.53% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024) to reach USD 15 billion by 2024. The trend of stadiums getting completely digital will drive the smart stadium market.

– Fans who visit the stadiums are expecting a more intuitive experience, and the host countries are looking for new ways to increase the return on investment (ROI) on their complex. Therefore, stadiums and arenas are now not only a house for athletic prowess, competition, and large audiences; they are a vehicle for showcasing technological advancements.

– Consumers with technological advancements prefer updates and stats on their mobile devices, leading stadiums to find newer ways to monetize, fill the stadium, and compel the fans to increase expenditure. They can watch the video from the cloud itself from the stadium, also they can broadcast the arena directly to social media.

– With the growing number of sports events happening around the world, people tend to watch the game live, then watch it on TV which is driving the smart stadium market.

– The major challenge for the smart stadium market would be the high initial investment to upgrade, also there is uncertainty in return of investments. Major Key Players:

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

Cisco Systems Inc

Johnson Controls International PLC

CenturyLink Inc

Honeywell International Inc

Aruba Networks (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)

John Mezzalingua Associates LLC

Vix IP Pty Ltd

NXP Semiconductors NV