Smart Thermostat Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

Smart Thermostat Market Size 2020
The Smart Thermostat market report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Smart Thermostat market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
These thermostats are termed as ‘smart‘, due to the inherent capabilities of being able to communicate with IoT devices within a smart building, ability to learn with AI capabilities, active geo-fencing features, reduce energy consumption, and ability to communicate with emerging virtual private assistants. Smart thermostats refer to the devices that allow remote connectivity and can be managed through a handheld device, finding its applications in residential sectors. These are the devices that are connected and allow remote connectivity in the consumer sector.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Internet Penetration and Connected Devices are Driving the Market Growth
– Increasing internet penetration, coupled with the increased usage of smartphones and other mobile devices has resulted in an increased spread of connectivity, owing to the rise in internet-connected devices.
– Owing to technological advancements, the appliances in residential buildings, such as washing machines, heating, and cooling equipment, and refrigerators, are increasingly going smart. This means that they can be connected to the internet.
– Due to this, smart thermostats (that also have the ability to be connected to the internet) are increasingly being adopted. This is because they enable users to adjust heating settings from other internet-connected devices, such as smartphones or laptops, which allows them to control the thermostat remotely. This ease of use is necessary for ensuring energy savings.
– Additionally, M2M is expected to take home-based IoT to the next level. Manufacturers, like LG and Samsung, are already slowly unveiling smart home appliances to help ensure a higher quality of life for occupants.
– For instance, an M2M-capable washing machine could send alerts to the owners’ smart devices once it finishes washing or drying, and a smart refrigerator could automatically order groceries from Amazon once its inventory is depleted.
– The increasing popularity of these connected devices is expected to lead to an increased need for control, thereby driving the market growth.
Asia-Pacific to Witness a Significant Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period
– Consumers are adopting the smart assistant devices, such as Amazon Echo and Google Home for many purposes, with almost one-third of people using it as an information provider responding to questions, and over 40% as an audio speaker for listening to streaming music. The smart thermostats find application among the smart assistants, thereby, fueling its demand across the residential sector across the region.
– Moreover, the Chinese government launched the ‘New-Type Urbanization Plan,’ focusing primarily on new-type, smart, and humanities city construction from 2014 – 2020.
– Besides, in India, the IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) Green Homes is the first rating program that has been developed, exclusively for the residential sector, whose objective is to facilitate the effective use of site resources, water conservation, energy efficiency, handling of household waste, optimum material utilization, and design for healthy, smart homes.
– This will encourage industry players to invest in smart home services, thus, having a positive impact on the smart thermostat market growth.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
