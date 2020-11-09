Smart Waste Management Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “Smart Waste Management Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Smart Waste Management market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The smart waste management market covers the trends that are promoting the growth of technologies, such as sensors, RFID, GPS, cloud-based software solutions for effectively managing the waste (from collection to disposal) generated across residential and commercial sectors. The commercial sector includes waste generated from the food and beverages industry, pharmaceutical industries, healthcare industries, paper industries, electronics manufacturers, among others.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Smart Waste Collection Through IoT to Contribute to the Market Growth
– In the smart collection segment, the emergence of IoT has revolutionized and addressed operational costs, for the waste handling companies. The companies that offer smart solutions for waste collection primarily focus on three solutions – intelligent monitoring, route optimization, and analytics.
– By deploying sensors, network infrastructure, and data visualization platforms, waste management companies have been able to generate actionable insights, to make informed decisions.
– By using fill level sensors (sometimes also cameras) near the trash bins, companies have been able to plan the fleet trucks in accordance with the volume of trash in bins, thus reducing the unnecessary fleet fuel consumption and contributing to reducing carbon emissions in cities.
– Municipalities of a few cities across the United States, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, etc., in collaboration with smart waste management innovators (such as Enevo, Smartbin, Bigbelly, etc.) are saving around 30% of waste collection costs.
– Due to the presence of commercially available technology providers, coupled with smart city initiatives & decreasing cost of IoT sensor is pushing this market towards robust growth.
North America to Account for the Largest Market Share
– North America comprises an increasing number of smart cities, and the existing ones are currently under development.
– Approximately 22% of cities in the United States and Canada have already been implementing strategic programs, compared to just 7% of cities, worldwide.
– The United States alone contributes the majority of the annual waste produced, at approximately 230 million metric ton of trash, the significant chunk of which is handled by private entities.
– Owing to government initiatives that promote sustainability, to achieve zero waste by 2020, and the penetration of smart city initiatives across the high urban concentration region, North America is expected to account for the lion’s share in the smart waste management market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Smart Waste Management Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.4 Industry Policies
4.5 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.6 Market Drivers
4.6.1 Increasing Volumes Of Waste
4.6.2 Rising Adoption of Smart Cities
4.7 Market Restraints
4.7.1 High Costs of Implementation
4.8 Technology Snapshot
4.8.1 Technology Overview
4.8.2 Smart Waste Management Stages
4.8.2.1 Smart Collection
4.8.2.2 Smart Processing
4.8.2.3 Smart Energy Recovery
4.8.2.4 Smart Disposal
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Solution
5.1.1 Fleet Management
5.1.2 Remote Monitoring
5.1.3 Analytics
5.2 By Waste Type
5.2.1 Industrial Waste
5.2.2 Residential Waste
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Suez Environmental Services
6.1.2 Veolia Environmental Services
6.1.3 Enevo
6.1.4 Smartbin (OnePlus Systems Inc.)
6.1.5 Bigbelly Inc.
6.1.6 Covanta Holding Corporation
6.1.7 Evoeco
6.1.8 Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH
6.1.9 IBM Corporation
6.1.10 BIN-e
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
