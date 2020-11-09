Smart Waste Management Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Smart Waste Management Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Smart Waste Management market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The smart waste management market covers the trends that are promoting the growth of technologies, such as sensors, RFID, GPS, cloud-based software solutions for effectively managing the waste (from collection to disposal) generated across residential and commercial sectors. The commercial sector includes waste generated from the food and beverages industry, pharmaceutical industries, healthcare industries, paper industries, electronics manufacturers, among others.

Market Overview:

The smart waste management market was valued at USD 1.41 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5.19 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 25.68%, during the forecast period of 2019-2024. According to the World Bank, across the globe, about 1.3 billion metric ton of waste is generated every year and is expected to reach 2.3 billion, by 2020. This increase can be attributed to the rapid urbanization and industrialization, across regions.

– Smart waste management is a key aspect in the development of smart cities (along with water management, energy management, traffic management, etc.,) in order to provide improved lifestyle in the urban areas. The increasing adoption of smart city initiatives across regions supports the growth of the smart waste management market.

– The waste management industry involves various activities, such as collection, transportation, disposal, and recycling. The industry has been facing efficiency issues at different stages of waste management, specifically, the operational costs corresponding to collection and transport of the waste, thereby leading to the increasing adoption of smart waste management.

– The growing complexity in the logistics of waste collection and need to comply with regulations pertaining to waste processing demand better waste management solutions, which are made possible by the use of technologies, such as IoT sensors, RFID, GPS, etc. Although the smart waste management market is at a nascent phase, it is expected to witness healthy growth, owing to the availability of commercially viable technologies and operational benefits. Major Key Players:

Suez Environmental Services

Veolia Environmental Services

Enevo

Smartbin (OnePlus Systems Inc.)

Bigbelly Inc.

Covanta Holding Corporation

Evoeco

Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

IBM Corporation

BIN