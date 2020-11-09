Smart Weapons Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Smart Weapons Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Smart Weapons market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244535
Scope of the Report:
The smart weapons market study includes weapons, missiles, and ammunition that are in development and production, for their use in the military sector. Based on the product, the market is segmented into missiles, and ammunition and other products. The missiles segment includes various surface-to-air missiles, air-to-ground missiles, anti-tank rockets, air-to-air rockets, air-to-surface rockets, and anti-submarine rockets. The ammunition and other product segment includes smart bullets, precision artillery ammunitions, electromagnetic pulse weapons, sensor fused weapons, and smart bombs.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244535
Key Market Trends:
The Ammunitions and Other Products Segment is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
The ammunitions and other products segment of the market studied is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the development of advanced electro-optical precision integration kits, and sensor fused weapons. Rafael unveiled FireFly, miniature loitering ammunition that can be used by dismounted soldiers and EPIK (Electro-optical Precision Integration Kit) for providing precision guidance to surface-to-surface multiple-launch rocket systems in June 2018. Similarly, German Ministry of Defense awarded Gesellschaft für Intelligente Wirksysteme mbH (GIWS) initial contract to restart the serial production of the SMArt 155 ammunition (Sensor-fuzed Munition for Artillery 155 mm) that was previously stopped in 2006. The phase 1 contract was awarded in December 2017 and the serial production of the ammunition is planned from 2024.
The North America Region is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
The North America region currently has the highest market share and is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the increasing defense budget and government support, as well as continuous development and procurement of modern warfare equipment, includes smart weapons, smart textiles, and advanced armament. The US Army placed an order BONUS, a 155-millimeter heat-seeking anti-tank shell, from BAE Systems Bofors and Nexter Systems. Similarly, the US Navy signed a contract worth approximately USD 600 million to provide advanced precision kill weapon system (APKWS) laser-guided rockets. This contract was provided in October 2016 to meet the needs of the US Air Force, US Army, US Navy, US Marine Corps, and to the allied nations.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244535
Smart Weapons Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product
5.1.1 Missiles
5.1.2 Ammunitions and Other Products
5.2 Technology
5.2.1 Satellite Guidance
5.2.2 Radar Guidance
5.2.3 Infrared Guidance
5.2.4 Laser Guidance
5.3 Platform
5.3.1 Land
5.3.2 Sea
5.3.3 Air
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 UK
5.4.2.2 France
5.4.2.3 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 General Dynamics Corporation
6.4.2 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd
6.4.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation
6.4.4 Northrop Grumman Corporation
6.4.5 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd
6.4.6 Rheinmetall AG
6.4.7 The Boeing Company
6.4.8 MBDA
6.4.9 L3 Technologies Inc.
6.4.10 BAE Systems PLC
6.4.11 Raytheon Company
6.4.12 Safran*
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Carpet and Carpet Tile Market – Global Business Share 2020 Growth Factors by Top Manufacturers, Industry Size, New Opportunities, Future Trends, and Forecast to 2025
Wurtzite Boron Nitride Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Ultraviolet Lamps Market Size 2020 | Segmentation by Growth Trends, Latest Innovations, Future Demand Status, Business Share Forecast to 2024 – Report by Industry Research.co
Biodiesel Emulsification Machine Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co
Fruit and Vegetable Detoxification Machine Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Fertilizer Machinery Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co
Remote Control UAVs Market Size, Share | Growth Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026
HF Monitor Market Size Analysis by Growth Factors 2020 Leading Manufacturers Analysis with Industry Share, Business Overview, Price, Revenue and Gross Profit Forecast by 2024
Electric Tile Cutter Market Share, Top Manufacturers 2020 Future Growth Rate, Industry Size, Business Strategy, Demand Status by 2026 Research Includes COVID-19 Analysis
SUV Ignition Coil Market Future Growth Rate 2020 | Global Key Players Overview with COVID-19 Impact, Industry Size and Share by Trends, Development Plans till 2026
Agricultural Tires Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Global Industry Insights by Top Regions, Key Players, Growth Drivers, CAGR Status, Sales Revenue Forecast to 2026
Marker Pens Market Size, Manufacturing Share, Business Growth Rate, Global Trends, Prominent Players, Business Advancement Plans by 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co