Smart Weapons Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Smart Weapons Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Smart Weapons market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The smart weapons market study includes weapons, missiles, and ammunition that are in development and production, for their use in the military sector. Based on the product, the market is segmented into missiles, and ammunition and other products. The missiles segment includes various surface-to-air missiles, air-to-ground missiles, anti-tank rockets, air-to-air rockets, air-to-surface rockets, and anti-submarine rockets. The ammunition and other product segment includes smart bullets, precision artillery ammunitions, electromagnetic pulse weapons, sensor fused weapons, and smart bombs.

Market Overview:

The smart weapons market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

– Change in the nature of warfare and demand for high precision arms and ammunition are two major factors driving the smart weapons market during the forecast period.

– The increasing military spending of the emerging countries is helping the countries to invest in the development of new and advanced smart weapons and modernize their equipment. This is also propelling the growth of the smart weapons market.

General Dynamics Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd

Rheinmetall AG

The Boeing Company

MBDA

L3 Technologies Inc.

BAE Systems PLC

Raytheon Company