Smart Wearable Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Smart Wearable Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Smart Wearable market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Wearable technology is an emerging trend that integrates electronics to the daily activities and fits into the changing lifestyles and can be worn on any part of the body. The market is divided based on product type, such as smartwatch, head-mounted display, smart clothing, ear worn, fitness trackers, body worn, camera, exoskeleton, and medical devices.

Market Overview:

The smart wearable market was valued a sale of 181.51 million units and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 19.38% over the forecast period (2019-2024). Advancements in research have been leading to increased innovation in the recent years and has been instrumental in driving the demand for the wearable market and led to new product categories like the smart fabrics and hearables, among others which incorporate high-end technology and design in daily living. Lately, the focus has been on providing an aesthetic design to devices to attract the customers.

– Wearables imply wristbands that are launched by companies like Fitbit, Jawbone, Apple, and act as activity trackers, which has gained a significant traction, owing to the boom in the fitness trend across consumers.

– The smartwatch category is experiencing a rise, owing to additional features, like the brand that suits the everyday lifestyle. Strong brands, such as Apple and Fossil, are keeping the pricing consistent with the price bands of traditional watches, to maintain their revenues. With Google’s WearOS, many other premium watchmakers, such as TAG and Armani, have entered the segment.

– Hearables are gaining traction with the increasing acceptance of smart assistants. Companies like Bragi, Google, Apple, Jabra, Samsung, and Sony have been actively contributing to the growth of this segment. Major Key Players:

Apple Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Garmin Ltd

Fitbit Inc.

Fossil Group Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Sony Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Bragi GmbH

Nuheara Limited

Omron Healthcare Inc.

Huami Corporation

Withings

Medtronic PLC

AIQ Smart Clothing Inc.

Sensoria Inc.

GoPro Inc.

Transcend Information Inc.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.