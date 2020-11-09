Smoke Detector Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “Smoke Detector Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Smoke Detector market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Smoke detectors are employed to detect smoke in the surrounding environment, in case of a fire emergency the system can trigger alarms and activate safety systems. The systems come in different types depending on the use and environment used. These systems are really important and are being employed in many commercial and residential areas.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Residential Applications to Drive the Demand for Smoke Detectors
– With increasing focus on safety across homes, smoke and fire detectors are increasingly being used.
– In the US, according to the NFPA (National Fire Protection Association), with 2,630 home fire deaths accounting for 77% of all civilian fire deaths, fire-safety initiatives targeted at the home remain the key to any reductions in the overall fire death toll.
– Moreover, fire system installations in the country increased in 2018 for the fourth time since 2012 with a 6% gain. Also, the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) forecast a 10% growth in single-family construction in 2018.
– Moreover, the United Kingdom has also witnessed an increase in fire services over the past few years. Further, with the expansion of smart homes trend across the world, the demand for smoke and fire detectors has hiked. Thus, the installation of smoke detectors in the residential segment is expected to grow further.
North America Accounts for a Significant Market Share
– North America, with an average of 3,000 US citizens dying each year, due to fire accidents and almost two-thirds of home fire deaths occurring in homes without smoke detectors, has a prospect of installing smoke detectors throughout the region is growing.
– In addition to that, firefighters pay a high price for the terrible fire record as well. Roughly 100 firefighters die each year in the line of duty. Direct property losses due to fire reached almost USD 23 billion in 2017. Most of these losses and deaths can be prevented if strict measures are taken concerning home safety.
– As an entity of the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency, the US Fire Administration (USFA) is dedicated in the prevention, preparedness, and response by providing national leadership to local fire and emergency services. They have laid out foundations and regulations for installing smoke detectors in new and existing homes throughout the United States.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Smoke Detector Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Concerns for Fire Safety
4.3.2 Implementation of Residential Safety Standards
4.3.3 Technological Advancements and Innovations in Sensor Technology
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Cost of Replacement of Traditional Smoke Detectors with Smart Smoke Detectors
4.4.2 Complications Regarding Installation of Smoke Detectors
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Technology Type
5.1.1 Ionization Smoke Detection Device
5.1.2 Photoelectric Smoke Detection Device
5.1.3 Duct Smoke Detection Devices
5.1.4 Beam Smoke Detection Device
5.2 By End-user Industry
5.2.1 Commercial
5.2.2 Residential
5.2.3 Transportation & Logistics
5.2.4 Oil & Gas
5.2.5 Other End user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Schneider Electric
6.1.2 Johnson Controls
6.1.3 Siemens AG
6.1.4 Honeywell International
6.1.5 Hitachi
6.1.6 Hochiki Corporation
6.1.7 Kidde Fire Safety
6.1.8 Tyco
6.1.9 Gentex Corporation
6.1.10 Mircom Group
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
