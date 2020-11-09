SNP Genotyping Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “SNP Genotyping Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. SNP Genotyping market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Single-nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) refers to mutations found at a specific locus or single base pair mutation containing two alleles. SNPs aid in understanding the correlations between the genotype and behavior indicated by all living organisms. It involves the measurement of variations that commonly occur in individuals. Unlike conventional time-consuming, expensive, and labor-extensive detection technologies, SNP technology is highly efficient, relatively inexpensive, and automated.

Market Overview:

The global SNP genotyping market was valued at USD 12.3 billion in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 38.6 billion in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 21%. The analysis of SNPs is widely utilized in different disciplines of genetics and related studies, commonly associated with studying genetic determinants of many complex diseases. SNP technologies are extensively utilized for detection and are beneficial in the etiology of several human diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular, Alzheimer’s, and asthma, among others.

In addition, SNPs are essential markers in various human ailments and are intensely employed in pharmacogenomics to customize personalized medicine in a better way. Therefore, rising applications of SNPs in several life sciences and biotechnology aspects are driving the SNP genotyping market. Major Key Players:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Bio

Rad Laboratories Inc.

Douglas Scientific LLC

Illumina Inc.

Life Technologies Corp.

Luminex Corp.

Promega Corporation