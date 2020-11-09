Sodium Thiosulphate Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Sodium Thiosulphate Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Sodium Thiosulphate market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Sodium Thiosulphate market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Medical Application to Dominate the Market

– One of the major medical applications of sodium thiosulphate is to treat lead, mercury, arsenic and bismuth poisoning. The treatment is done through intravenous injections of STS owing to the lack of toxicity during administration.

– One of the more recent medical applications of STS is in treating Calciphylaxis which is observed in patients suffering from kidney failure. STS is also used in preventing the toxicity of a cancer treating agent called cisplatin.

– Increasing cases of chronic kidney diseases in the United States is expected to drive the medical application of STS during the forecast period. The key factors that are driving the rise in chronic kidney diseases are population growth, increased risk exposure and aging.

– There are several epidemiological studies done in the recent years which suggest the possibility of using STS as an anti-inflammatory agent and as a neuroprotective agent.

– Hence, Medical application is likely to remain the most dominant application and occupy the largest market share during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. The demand for STS is high from medical, photograph processing and water treatment industries of Asia-pacific region. Investment on water treatment chemicals in China is likely to increase owing to the increased focus on water treatment in the 13th five year plan. This increase in demand for water treatment chemicals is likely to boost the demand for STS. Apart from these, factors like growing investments in healthcare and growing disposable income in countries like India are also expected to boost the demand for STS in Asia-pacific. The increasing number of patients suffering from renal diseases in countries like India and China is also expected to boost the demand for sodium thiosulphate in the Asia-Pacific region. These factors are likely to propel the demand for STS in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Sodium Thiosulphate Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rise in the Prevalance of Renal Diseases

4.1.2 Increasing Mine Production of Gold in Asia

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Concerns Regarding Side Effects of the Intravenous Sodium Thiosulfate Administration

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Trade Analysis

4.6 Price Trends

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Medical Applications

5.1.2 Photographic Processing

5.1.3 Iodometry

5.1.4 Gold Extraction

5.1.5 Water Treatment

5.1.6 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.2.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 Italy

5.2.3.4 France

5.2.3.5 Russia

5.2.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Esseco SRL

6.4.2 Merck KGaA

6.4.3 NISSEI CORPORATION

6.4.4 Allan Chemical Corporation

6.4.5 Dastech International Inc.

6.4.6 Wego Chemicals & Mineral Corp.

6.4.7 Calabrian Corporation

6.4.8 Southern Ionics Incorporated

6.4.9 Samirian Chemicals Inc.

6.4.10 Ampak Chemicals Inc.

6.4.11 Skyhawk Chemicals Inc

6.4.12 Fennec Pharmaceuticals

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Application in prevention of ototoxicity induced by cisplatin chemotherapy

