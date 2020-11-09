Soil Fumigants Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Soil Fumigants Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Soil Fumigants market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Soil fumigant applications target soil-borne pests, including nematodes, fungi, bacteria, weed, and insects. Commonly used soil fumigants include methyl bromide, chloropicrin, methyl iodide, 1, 3-dichloropropene, dimethyl disulphide, dazomet, metam sodium, and metam potassium. Liquid agricultural fumigants have larger soil applications and form the largest agricultural fumigant segment, with respect to forms.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Food from the Developed and Emerging Economies

The food and agriculture organization (FAO) of the United Nations has predicted that the agricultural productivity is expected to rise by 70% by 2050, to meet the growing food demand, globally. The global population is increasing exponentially and every day, nearly 200 thousand people are contributing to the global food demand. According to the US Population Division, the world’s human population has increased nearly fourfold in the past 100 years and is projected to reach 9.2 billion by 2050. Supplying food to this growing population has become a global threat. Therefore, the need to control the crop diseases by application of soil fumigants has become a necessary step, globally. Owing to the infestation of pests, mites, rodents, and birds, around 1,300 million metric ton of food is estimated to be wasted every year, leading to increasing application of soil fumigants. The production of cereals is estimated to reach 3,009 million metric ton by 2050. However, the expected demand for agricultural crops is around 6,759 million metric ton by 2050. Thus, the demand for agricultural warehouses and associated products, like fumigants, is expected to increase in the coming years.

The Asia-Pacific Region is the Largest Consumer of Soil Fumigants

The Asia–Pacific region holds the market share of 25%, of soil fumigants, in the soil fumigants market. Most countries using methyl bromide have ratified the agreement on phase-out. However, some are yet to do so, the most significant one being China. In China, there has recently been a significantly increased use of the chemical, both for quarantine purposes and soil disinfestation. In Japan, each prefecture has its own program to develop and disseminate alternatives to methyl bromide, especially for vegetables. These programs, which vary depending on the crop, are based on pre-planting treatments. Due to the efforts of the stakeholders concerned, methyl bromide for soil fumigation is being gradually replaced by alternatives, thereby decreasing the use of methyl bromide in Japan.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Soil Fumigants Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Methyl Bromide

5.1.2 Chloropicrin

5.1.3 Methyl Iodide

5.1.4 Dimethyl Disulfide

5.1.5 Other Types

5.2 Form

5.2.1 Solid

5.2.2 Liquid

5.2.3 Gaseous

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Spain

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Competitor Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 ADAMA Agricultural Solution Ltd

6.3.2 AMVAC

6.3.3 BASF SE

6.3.4 Cytec Solvay Group

6.3.5 Degesch America Inc.

6.3.6 DowDupont Inc.

6.3.7 FMC Corporation

6.3.8 Fumigation Services

6.3.9 Ikeda Kogyo Co. Ltd

6.3.10 Industrial Fumigation Company

6.3.11 Isagro

6.3.12 Lanxess

6.3.13 Reddick Fumigants LLC

6.3.14 Syngenta AG

6.3.15 Trical Inc.

6.3.16 TriEst Ag Group Inc.

6.3.17 UPL Group

6.3.18 VFC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

