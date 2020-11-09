Human Prothrombin Complex Market 2020 – Growth, Size, Types, Applications, Trends and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

“Human Prothrombin Complex Market” Global Research Report (2020-2024) provides different industry intelligence on various segments of different industry, based on types applications, manufactures and regions. Human Prothrombin Complex market size and forecast has been provided in terms of both value and volume in this report. A report provides detailed analysis of growth rate and market opportunities in upcoming years.

Human Prothrombin Complex Market Manufactures:

Shire

CSL

Grifols

Octapharma

Hualan Biological

Meheco Xinxing Pharma Human Prothrombin Complex Market Types:

500 IU/Vial

600 IU/Vial

1000 IU/Vial

Others Human Prothrombin Complex Market Applications:

Hemophilia B

Vitamin K Deficiency

The global average price of Human Prothrombin Complex is in the increasing trend, from 124 USD/Unit in 2013 to 137 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Human Prothrombin Complex includes 500 IU/Vial, 600 IU/Vial, 1000 IU/Vial and others, and the proportion of 500 IU/Vial in 2017 is about 51%.

Human Prothrombin Complex is widely used in Hemophilia B, Vitamin K Deficiency and other diseases. The most proportion of Human Prothrombin Complex is Hemophilia B, and the proportion of sales is 48%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 46% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 33%.

Market competition is not intense. Shire, CSL, Grifols, Octapharma, Hualan Biological, Meheco Xinxing Pharma, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Human Prothrombin Complex is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.8% over the next five years, will reach 1940 million USD in 2024, from 1000 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.