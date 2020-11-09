Para-aramid Fiber Market 2020 – Growth, Size, Types, Applications, Trends and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

“Para-aramid Fiber Market” Global Research Report (2020-2024) provides different industry intelligence on various segments of different industry, based on types applications, manufactures and regions. Para-aramid Fiber market size and forecast has been provided in terms of both value and volume in this report. A report provides detailed analysis of growth rate and market opportunities in upcoming years.

Para-aramid Fiber Market Manufactures:

Teijin Aramid

Dupont

JSC Kamenskvolokno Para-aramid Fiber Market Types:

Para-aramid Filament

Para-aramid Staple Fiber

Para-aramid Shortcut

Para-aramid Pulp Para-aramid Fiber Market Applications:

Rope

Rubber reinforcements

Security protection

Tires

Optical fiber reinforcements

Frictional and sealing materials

Questions Answered in the Para-aramid Fiber Market Report: Which are the five top players of the global Para-aramid Fiber market?

This report focuses on the Para-aramid Fiber in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Europe production of Para-aramid fiber increases from 27635 MT in 2010 to 37161 MT in 2014. The average growth rate is more than 7.64%. Netherlands is the major manufacturing market in Europe which holds the 75.21% production market share in 2014. Germany is the major consumption market in Europe, which holds the 33.25% consumption market share in 2014. We believe that the Europe total production will increase with the CAGR of 4.66% in the next five years.

The downstream are mainly rubber reinforcements, security protection, tires, frictional and sealing materials. In recent years, these industries demand increase rapidly in Europe which will promote the para-aramid production.