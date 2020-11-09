Global MEMS Microphone Market 2020: Global Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

MEMS Microphone Market Manufactures:

Knowles

Goertek

AAC

ST Microelectronics

BSE

NeoMEMS

Hosiden

Sanico Electronics

Bosch (Akustica)

MEMSensing

Invensense

Cirrus Logic

Gettop

TDK

MEMS Microphone Market Types:

Analog

Digital

Analog

Digital MEMS Microphone Market Applications:

Consumer electronics

Automotive

Medical

Industrial

This industry is centralized. Top 3 companies in the market occupies about 72.05% of the Revenue market shares in 2015. The major manufacturers of sport bottle are Knowles, Goertek, AAC, ST Microelectronics, BSE, NeoMEMS, Hosiden and others.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was not stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the MEMS microphone raw material price will be relatively stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of MEMS microphone.

In China, MEMS microphone manufactures mainly include Goertek, NeoMEMS, MEMSensing, Gettop, and others. China is the worldâ€™s large producer and comsumers of MEMS microphone; as the same time, the consumption of MEMS microphone in China grown gradually. In the result, MEMS microphone in China was export-oriented until now.