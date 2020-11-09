Global KNX Products Market 2020 by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024| Absolute Reports

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

About KNX Products:

KNX Products (Konnex) is the worldwide standard for home and building control. The standard is based on the communication stack of EIB but enlarged with the physical layers, configuration modes and application experience of BatiBUS and EHS. KNX Products defines several physical communication media: Twisted pair wiring (inherited from the BatiBUS and EIB Instabus standards); Powerline networking (inherited from EIB and EHS – similar to that used by X10); Radio (KNX Products-RF); Infrared; Ethernet (also known as EIBnet/IP or KNX Productsnet/IP).The most common form of installation is over twisted pair medium.

KNX Products is designed to be independent of any particular hardware platform. A KNX Products Device Network can be controlled by anything from an 8-bit microcontroller to a PC, according to the needs of a particular implementation. All the devices for a KNX Products installation are connected together by a two wire bus (the most common form of installation), thus allowing them to exchange data. The function of the individual bus devices is determined by their project planning, which can be changed and adapted at any time.

KNX Products is now an integral part of modern building automation in schools, hospitals, museums, offices and homes. KNX Products provides a comprehensive and energy efficient control solution for HVAC, lighting, blinds and much more. Building automation has also arrived in private residential properties. KNX Products can provide a fully integrated solution meeting the requirements of the most demanding customer. So from a private home to an office building can offer the solution to you control needs.

Schneider

ABB

SIEMENS

Hager (Berker)

Legrand

Somfy

JUNG

GIRA

HDL

STEINEL

Urmet

GVS

B.E.G.

Bonzi

JOBO Smartech

Tiansu

Theben AG

KNX Products Market Types:

Sensors

Actuators

KNX Products Market Applications:

Commercial Building

Residential Building