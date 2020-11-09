Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Market 2020: Global Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

“Wine/Beverage Cooler Market” Global Research Report (2020-2024) provides different industry intelligence on various segments of different industry, based on types applications, manufactures and regions. Wine/Beverage Cooler market size and forecast has been provided in terms of both value and volume in this report. A report provides detailed analysis of growth rate and market opportunities in upcoming years.

Wine/Beverage Cooler Market Manufactures:

Haier

Vinotemp

NewAir

Eurodib

Magic Chef

KingsBottle

Avallon

Frigidaire

Whirlpool

GE

Allavino

Danby

EdgeStar Wine/Beverage Cooler Market Types:

Dual Zone

Single Zone Wine/Beverage Cooler Market Applications:

Home Use

Commercial Use

How will the global Wine/Beverage Cooler market changes during the forecast period?

Which product and application will take a share of the global Wine/Beverage Cooler market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Wine/Beverage Cooler market?

Which regional market will show the highest Wine/Beverage Cooler market growth? Scope Of this Report:

The USA sales volume of wine/beverage cooler increases to 1588 K Units in 2016 from 1812 K Units in 2012, at a CAGR of more than 1.6%. In 2016, the USA wine/beverage cooler market is led by The Midwest, capturing about 26% of USA wine/beverage cooler sales volume. The South is the second-largest region-wise market with 19% USA Share, followed by New England (17%).

Wine/beverage cooler downstream is wide and recently wine/beverage cooler has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Home Use, Commercial Use and Other Applications. In the USA, the wine/beverage cooler market is mainly driven by growing demand for Home Use which account for nearly 60% of total downstream consumption of wine/beverage cooler in USA in 2016.

Based on types of wine/beverage cooler available in the market, the report separates the market into single zone wine/beverage cooler, dual zone wine/beverage cooler. The market for single zone wine/beverage cooler accounted for the largest market share in 2016, mainly owing to their high purity.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China, India, Mexico, etc, are the key source in the international market of wine/beverage cooler. Despite the presence of competition problems, limiting of natural resources and low industry profits, there are few investments to enter the field to produce wine/beverage cooler at present.

At present, the major manufacturers of wine/beverage cooler are Haier, Vinotemp, NewAir, Eurodib, Magic Chef(MCA Corp), KingsBottle, Avallon, Frigidaire, Whirlpool, Allavino, Danby and EdgeStar, etc. The top five of them is holding about 50% sales market share in 2016.