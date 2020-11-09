Global Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System Market Report 2020 – Industry Analysis, Size, Production, Prospects, Consumption and Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System Market Manufactures:

Koh Young (Korea)

CyberOptics Corporation

Test Research, Inc (TRI) (Taiwan)

MirTec Ltd (Korea)

PARMI Corp (Korea)

Viscom AG (Germany)

ViTrox (Malaysia)

Vi TECHNOLOGY (France)

Mek (Marantz Electronics) (Japan)

CKD Corporation (Japan)

Pemtron (Korea)

SAKI Corporation (Japan)

Machine Vision Products (MVP) (US)

Caltex Scientific (US)

ASC International (US)

Sinic-Tek Vision Technology (China)

Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment (China)

Jet Technology (Taiwan) Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System Market Types:

In-line SPI System

Off-line SPI System Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System Market Applications:

Automotive Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Industrials

The global Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System market concentration rate is high and dominated by several players from Korea, Taiwan, Japan, United States and Germany; Koh Young, MirTec Ltd, PARMI Corp and Pemtron are from Korea; Test Research, Inc (TRI) and Jet Technology from Taiwan; CyberOptics Corporation, Machine Vision Products (MVP), Caltex Scientific and ASC International from United States; and Viscom AG and Vi TECHNOLOGY from Europe. In 2017, Koh Young and Test Research, Inc (TRI) occupied more than 60 percent of global market.

Currently, In-line SPI systems are dominating the market, due to the superior performance and the market demand. The SPI system market is mainly driven by the demand from Automotive and Consumer Electronics; other end market like communications, aerospace and medical fields will play more and more role in future.

The worldwide market for Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 270 million USD in 2024, from 240 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.