Portable Air Conditioning System Market 2020 – Growth, Size, Types, Applications, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Portable Air Conditioning System “Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

 “Portable Air Conditioning System Market” Global Research Report (2020-2024) provides different industry intelligence on various segments of different industry, based on types applications, manufactures and regions. Portable Air Conditioning System market size and forecast has been provided in terms of both value and volume in this report. A report provides detailed analysis of growth rate and market opportunities in upcoming years.

Portable Air Conditioning System Market Manufactures:

  • DeLonghi
  • Airart
  • Electrolux
  • OlimpiaSplendid
  • Midea
  • LG
  • Haier
  • Suntec
  • Carrier
  • Whirlpool
  • NewAir
  • Whynter
  • Gree
  • Panasonic
  • Aux
  • Chigo

    Portable Air Conditioning System Market Types:

  • Portable Air Conditioner For Small Room
  • Portable Air Conditioner For Medium Room
  • Portable Air Conditioner For Large Room

    Portable Air Conditioning System Market Applications:

  • Equipment & Server Rooms
  • Factories & Warehouses
  • Medical & Hospitals
  • Residential Care Facilities & Apartment Communities

    Questions Answered in the Portable Air Conditioning System Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Portable Air Conditioning System market?
    • How will the global Portable Air Conditioning System market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Portable Air Conditioning System market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Portable Air Conditioning System market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Portable Air Conditioning System market growth?

    Scope Of this Report:

  • The Europe and North America regions are the major consumer in the market, as its cooling capacity matches with the environmental conditions of these regions. The global leading players in this market are DeLonghi, JMATEK, and Electrolux, which accounts for 42.35% of total revenue in 2015.
  • The portable air conditioner is mainly used in factories & warehouses, equipment & server rooms, medical & hospitals, and residential care facilities & apartment communities. The application market share of residential care facilities & apartment communities is up to 76.09% .
  • Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the power consumption by portable air conditioner, which is higher as compared to other electrical appliances. However, this is in turn increasing the demand and scope for energy-efficient models. Also, the carbon emission associated with usage of portable air conditioner is further deterring market growth and is expected to have significant impacts in the future, if not addressed properly. This is mainly because of increased focus on reducing greenhouse gas emission and signing of many relevant global treaties and agreements like the Kyoto protocol and Montreal protocol.
  • Some of the factors supporting growth of the portable air conditioner market worldwide include replacement need in developed regions, such as North America and Europe, growing awareness about energy-efficient and eco-friendly products, and increasing demand for technologically advanced portable air conditioning with sensible cooling. In addition, improvements in housing construction design and rise in number of building permits, particularly for commercial infrastructures, is aiding the growth of the portable air conditioner market. Increase in the total spending across different industry verticals is expected to support the acceptance of packaged air-conditioning systems and drive the demand in the coming few years.
  • The worldwide market for Portable Air Conditioning System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.1% over the next five years, will reach 1030 million USD in 2024, from 680 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Portable Air Conditioning System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Portable Air Conditioning System product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Portable Air Conditioning System, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Portable Air Conditioning System in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Portable Air Conditioning System competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Portable Air Conditioning System breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2020.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2020.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2020.

