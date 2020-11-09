Global Medical Ventilator Market 2020: Global Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Medical Ventilator Market Manufactures:

Resmed

Medtronic

BD (Carefusion)

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Invacare

Teijin Pharma

Fisher & Paykel

Drager Medical

DeVilbiss

eVent Medical Medical Ventilator Market Types:

Non-invasive Ventilator

Invasive Ventilator Medical Ventilator Market Applications:

Home Use

Hospitals & Clinics

Medical ventilators are widely used in hospitals & clinics and homeÂ healthcare. In 2016, the household end-user segment accounted for the largest share of the medical ventilators market. Meanwhile, the increasing number of hospitals and increasing per capita income are key drivers for this end-user segment.

Medical ventilators market competition is intense. Resmed, Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, BD, GE Healthcare, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. Among those players, Resmed from California, hold the largest market share of 25% in United States.