Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Market 2020 – Growth, Size, Types, Applications, Trends and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

“Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Market” Global Research Report (2020-2024) provides different industry intelligence on various segments of different industry, based on types applications, manufactures and regions. Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks market size and forecast has been provided in terms of both value and volume in this report. A report provides detailed analysis of growth rate and market opportunities in upcoming years.

Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Market Manufactures:

Light Logics (India)

Lasersec Technologies (India)

K Laser (Taiwan)

Uflex Limited (India)

Polinas (Turkey)

Kurz (Germany)

Unifoil Corporation (US)

Everest Holovisions Limited (India)

Holostik (India)

SRF Limited (India)

Spectratek (US)

API (UK)

Offset Group (Bulgaria)

Integraf (US)

Zhejiang Jinghua Laser (China)

SVG Optronics (China)

Jinjia Group (China)

Shantou Wanshun (China)

Shantou Dongfeng (China)

AFC Hologram (China)

Other Companies Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Market Types:

Holographic Film

Holographic Paper Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Market Applications:

Tobacco

Food and Drink

Tobacco

Food and Drink

Cosmetic/Personal Care

How will the global Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks market changes during the forecast period?

Which product and application will take a share of the global Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks market?

Which regional market will show the highest Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks market growth? Scope Of this Report:

Currently the global Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks market is dominated by Holographic films and Holographic papers; the Holographic films occupies for over 70% market share in terms of value.

China is the biggest market in Holographic industry in term of sales volume, and followed by America, Europe and Asia (excluding China). Southeast Asia Market with economic growth, new packaging equipment investment, growth is expected.

In China, holographic material is mainly used on cigarette and liqueur packaging. However, owing to the policy of fighting extravagance, especially for the liqueur and cigarette packaging, the growth rate in this market has slow down. To maintain the market share, developing with consumer product Brand Company will be prioritized.

The worldwide market for Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 950 million USD in 2024, from 750 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.