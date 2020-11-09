Global WiFi Home Router Market 2020 by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024| Absolute Reports

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

About WiFi Home Router:

This report studies the WiFi Router for Home Use market, including home office and entertainment applications. A Wifi/wireless router is a device that performs the functions of a router and also includes the functions of a wireless access point. It is used to provide access to the Internet or a private computer network. It can function in a wired LAN (local area network), in a wireless-only LAN (WLAN), or in a mixed wired/wireless network, depending on the manufacturer and model. Consumer wireless routers vary in the WiFi range they support. Based on the maximum wireless links speed the router can provide, WiFi Home Router product market can be segmented into 300Mbps, 450Mbps, 150 Mbps, 1200Mbps, 750Mbps, 1000Mbps, 600Mbps, 1750Mbps, 54Mbps, 108Mbps and etc. Among these, 300Mbps and 450Mbps type are the most common types in China market now while the 54Mbps type and 150 Mbps are being phased out over time. WiFi Home Router Market Manufactures:

TP-Link

D-Link

Tenda

Netgear

Asus

Huawei

Qihoo 360

Gee

Xiaomi WiFi Home Router Market Types:

300 Mbps and below

300-1000 Mbps

Above 1000 Mbps WiFi Home Router Market Applications:

Home Office Using