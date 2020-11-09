Construction Machinery Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2026 | Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo Construction Equipment

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], November 2020,– – The Construction Machinery Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Construction Machinery Sales Market Report 2020] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Construction Machinery report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Construction Machinery market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Construction Machinery specifications, and company profiles. The Construction Machinery study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Construction Machinery market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Construction Machinery industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of Construction Machinery Market include: Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo Construction Equipment, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Deere, Doosan, JCB, SANY Group Company Ltd., Kobelco, CNH Global, Hyundai Construction Equipment Company, Liebherr Group, Kubota, XCMG, Zoomlion

Construction Machinery Market Types include: Excavator

Loaders

Compactors

Dump Truck

Bulldozers



Construction Machinery Market Applications include: Residential Building

Non-Residential Building

Engineering Working



The research covers the current market size of the [Global Construction Machinery Sales Market Report 2020] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Construction Machinery market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global Construction Machinery Sales Market Report 2020].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Construction Machinery Sales Market Report 2020]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Construction Machinery in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Please Check below Chapters to display the [Global Construction Machinery Sales Market Report 2020].

There are 15 Chapters to display the [Global Construction Machinery Sales Market Report 2020].

Table of Contents:

1 Construction Machinery Market Overview

1.1 Construction Machinery Product Scope

1.2 Construction Machinery Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Construction Machinery Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Excavator

1.2.3 Loaders

1.2.4 Compactors

1.2.5 Dump Truck

1.2.6 Bulldozers

1.3 Construction Machinery Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Construction Machinery Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Residential Building

1.3.3 Non-Residential Building

1.3.4 Engineering Working

1.4 Construction Machinery Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Construction Machinery Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Construction Machinery Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Construction Machinery Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Construction Machinery Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Construction Machinery Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Construction Machinery Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Construction Machinery Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Construction Machinery Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Construction Machinery Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Construction Machinery Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Construction Machinery Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Construction Machinery Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Construction Machinery Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Construction Machinery Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Construction Machinery Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Construction Machinery Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Construction Machinery Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Construction Machinery Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Construction Machinery Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Construction Machinery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Construction Machinery as of 2019)

3.4 Global Construction Machinery Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Construction Machinery Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Construction Machinery Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Construction Machinery Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Construction Machinery Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Construction Machinery Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Construction Machinery Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Construction Machinery Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Construction Machinery Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Construction Machinery Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Construction Machinery Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Construction Machinery Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Construction Machinery Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Construction Machinery Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Construction Machinery Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Construction Machinery Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Construction Machinery Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Construction Machinery Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Construction Machinery Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Construction Machinery Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Construction Machinery Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Construction Machinery Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Construction Machinery Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Construction Machinery Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Construction Machinery Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Construction Machinery Business

12.1 Caterpillar

12.1.1 Caterpillar Corporation Information

12.1.2 Caterpillar Business Overview

12.1.3 Caterpillar Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Caterpillar Construction Machinery Products Offered

12.1.5 Caterpillar Recent Development

12.2 Komatsu

12.2.1 Komatsu Corporation Information

12.2.2 Komatsu Business Overview

12.2.3 Komatsu Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Komatsu Construction Machinery Products Offered

12.2.5 Komatsu Recent Development

12.3 Volvo Construction Equipment

12.3.1 Volvo Construction Equipment Corporation Information

12.3.2 Volvo Construction Equipment Business Overview

12.3.3 Volvo Construction Equipment Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Volvo Construction Equipment Construction Machinery Products Offered

12.3.5 Volvo Construction Equipment Recent Development

12.4 Hitachi Construction Machinery

12.4.1 Hitachi Construction Machinery Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hitachi Construction Machinery Business Overview

12.4.3 Hitachi Construction Machinery Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Hitachi Construction Machinery Construction Machinery Products Offered

12.4.5 Hitachi Construction Machinery Recent Development

12.5 Deere

12.5.1 Deere Corporation Information

12.5.2 Deere Business Overview

12.5.3 Deere Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Deere Construction Machinery Products Offered

12.5.5 Deere Recent Development

12.6 Doosan

12.6.1 Doosan Corporation Information

12.6.2 Doosan Business Overview

12.6.3 Doosan Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Doosan Construction Machinery Products Offered

12.6.5 Doosan Recent Development

12.7 JCB

12.7.1 JCB Corporation Information

12.7.2 JCB Business Overview

12.7.3 JCB Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 JCB Construction Machinery Products Offered

12.7.5 JCB Recent Development

12.8 SANY Group Company Ltd.

12.8.1 SANY Group Company Ltd. Corporation Information

12.8.2 SANY Group Company Ltd. Business Overview

12.8.3 SANY Group Company Ltd. Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 SANY Group Company Ltd. Construction Machinery Products Offered

12.8.5 SANY Group Company Ltd. Recent Development

12.9 Kobelco

12.9.1 Kobelco Corporation Information

12.9.2 Kobelco Business Overview

12.9.3 Kobelco Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Kobelco Construction Machinery Products Offered

12.9.5 Kobelco Recent Development

12.10 CNH Global

12.10.1 CNH Global Corporation Information

12.10.2 CNH Global Business Overview

12.10.3 CNH Global Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 CNH Global Construction Machinery Products Offered

12.10.5 CNH Global Recent Development

12.11 Hyundai Construction Equipment Company

12.11.1 Hyundai Construction Equipment Company Corporation Information

12.11.2 Hyundai Construction Equipment Company Business Overview

12.11.3 Hyundai Construction Equipment Company Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Hyundai Construction Equipment Company Construction Machinery Products Offered

12.11.5 Hyundai Construction Equipment Company Recent Development

12.12 Liebherr Group

12.12.1 Liebherr Group Corporation Information

12.12.2 Liebherr Group Business Overview

12.12.3 Liebherr Group Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Liebherr Group Construction Machinery Products Offered

12.12.5 Liebherr Group Recent Development

12.13 Kubota

12.13.1 Kubota Corporation Information

12.13.2 Kubota Business Overview

12.13.3 Kubota Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Kubota Construction Machinery Products Offered

12.13.5 Kubota Recent Development

12.14 XCMG

12.14.1 XCMG Corporation Information

12.14.2 XCMG Business Overview

12.14.3 XCMG Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 XCMG Construction Machinery Products Offered

12.14.5 XCMG Recent Development

12.15 Zoomlion

12.15.1 Zoomlion Corporation Information

12.15.2 Zoomlion Business Overview

12.15.3 Zoomlion Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Zoomlion Construction Machinery Products Offered

12.15.5 Zoomlion Recent Development

13 Construction Machinery Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Construction Machinery Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Construction Machinery

13.4 Construction Machinery Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Construction Machinery Distributors List

14.3 Construction Machinery Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Construction Machinery Market Trends

15.2 Construction Machinery Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Construction Machinery Market Challenges

15.4 Construction Machinery Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

