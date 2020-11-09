Construction Machinery Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2026 | Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo Construction Equipment
[Los Angeles], [United States], November 2020,– – The Construction Machinery Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Construction Machinery Sales Market Report 2020] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Construction Machinery report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Construction Machinery market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Construction Machinery specifications, and company profiles. The Construction Machinery study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.
The market size section gives the Construction Machinery market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Construction Machinery industry over a defined period.
Key Manufacturers of Construction Machinery Market include: Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo Construction Equipment, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Deere, Doosan, JCB, SANY Group Company Ltd., Kobelco, CNH Global, Hyundai Construction Equipment Company, Liebherr Group, Kubota, XCMG, Zoomlion
The research covers the current market size of the [Global Construction Machinery Sales Market Report 2020] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Construction Machinery market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global Construction Machinery Sales Market Report 2020].
This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Construction Machinery Sales Market Report 2020]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Construction Machinery in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
Table of Contents:
1 Construction Machinery Market Overview
1.1 Construction Machinery Product Scope
1.2 Construction Machinery Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Construction Machinery Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Excavator
1.2.3 Loaders
1.2.4 Compactors
1.2.5 Dump Truck
1.2.6 Bulldozers
1.3 Construction Machinery Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Construction Machinery Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Residential Building
1.3.3 Non-Residential Building
1.3.4 Engineering Working
1.4 Construction Machinery Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Construction Machinery Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Construction Machinery Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Construction Machinery Price Trends (2015-2026)
2 Construction Machinery Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Construction Machinery Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Construction Machinery Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Construction Machinery Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Construction Machinery Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Construction Machinery Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Construction Machinery Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Construction Machinery Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Construction Machinery Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Construction Machinery Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Construction Machinery Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Construction Machinery Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Construction Machinery Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
3 Global Construction Machinery Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Construction Machinery Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Construction Machinery Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Construction Machinery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Construction Machinery as of 2019)
3.4 Global Construction Machinery Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Construction Machinery Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Construction Machinery Players (Opinion Leaders)
4 Global Construction Machinery Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Construction Machinery Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Construction Machinery Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Construction Machinery Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Construction Machinery Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Construction Machinery Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Construction Machinery Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Construction Machinery Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Construction Machinery Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Construction Machinery Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Construction Machinery Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Construction Machinery Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Construction Machinery Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Construction Machinery Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Construction Machinery Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Construction Machinery Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States Construction Machinery Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe Construction Machinery Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
8 China Construction Machinery Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan Construction Machinery Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia Construction Machinery Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
11 India Construction Machinery Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Construction Machinery Business
12.1 Caterpillar
12.1.1 Caterpillar Corporation Information
12.1.2 Caterpillar Business Overview
12.1.3 Caterpillar Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Caterpillar Construction Machinery Products Offered
12.1.5 Caterpillar Recent Development
12.2 Komatsu
12.2.1 Komatsu Corporation Information
12.2.2 Komatsu Business Overview
12.2.3 Komatsu Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Komatsu Construction Machinery Products Offered
12.2.5 Komatsu Recent Development
12.3 Volvo Construction Equipment
12.3.1 Volvo Construction Equipment Corporation Information
12.3.2 Volvo Construction Equipment Business Overview
12.3.3 Volvo Construction Equipment Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Volvo Construction Equipment Construction Machinery Products Offered
12.3.5 Volvo Construction Equipment Recent Development
12.4 Hitachi Construction Machinery
12.4.1 Hitachi Construction Machinery Corporation Information
12.4.2 Hitachi Construction Machinery Business Overview
12.4.3 Hitachi Construction Machinery Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Hitachi Construction Machinery Construction Machinery Products Offered
12.4.5 Hitachi Construction Machinery Recent Development
12.5 Deere
12.5.1 Deere Corporation Information
12.5.2 Deere Business Overview
12.5.3 Deere Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Deere Construction Machinery Products Offered
12.5.5 Deere Recent Development
12.6 Doosan
12.6.1 Doosan Corporation Information
12.6.2 Doosan Business Overview
12.6.3 Doosan Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Doosan Construction Machinery Products Offered
12.6.5 Doosan Recent Development
12.7 JCB
12.7.1 JCB Corporation Information
12.7.2 JCB Business Overview
12.7.3 JCB Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 JCB Construction Machinery Products Offered
12.7.5 JCB Recent Development
12.8 SANY Group Company Ltd.
12.8.1 SANY Group Company Ltd. Corporation Information
12.8.2 SANY Group Company Ltd. Business Overview
12.8.3 SANY Group Company Ltd. Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 SANY Group Company Ltd. Construction Machinery Products Offered
12.8.5 SANY Group Company Ltd. Recent Development
12.9 Kobelco
12.9.1 Kobelco Corporation Information
12.9.2 Kobelco Business Overview
12.9.3 Kobelco Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Kobelco Construction Machinery Products Offered
12.9.5 Kobelco Recent Development
12.10 CNH Global
12.10.1 CNH Global Corporation Information
12.10.2 CNH Global Business Overview
12.10.3 CNH Global Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 CNH Global Construction Machinery Products Offered
12.10.5 CNH Global Recent Development
12.11 Hyundai Construction Equipment Company
12.11.1 Hyundai Construction Equipment Company Corporation Information
12.11.2 Hyundai Construction Equipment Company Business Overview
12.11.3 Hyundai Construction Equipment Company Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Hyundai Construction Equipment Company Construction Machinery Products Offered
12.11.5 Hyundai Construction Equipment Company Recent Development
12.12 Liebherr Group
12.12.1 Liebherr Group Corporation Information
12.12.2 Liebherr Group Business Overview
12.12.3 Liebherr Group Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Liebherr Group Construction Machinery Products Offered
12.12.5 Liebherr Group Recent Development
12.13 Kubota
12.13.1 Kubota Corporation Information
12.13.2 Kubota Business Overview
12.13.3 Kubota Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Kubota Construction Machinery Products Offered
12.13.5 Kubota Recent Development
12.14 XCMG
12.14.1 XCMG Corporation Information
12.14.2 XCMG Business Overview
12.14.3 XCMG Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 XCMG Construction Machinery Products Offered
12.14.5 XCMG Recent Development
12.15 Zoomlion
12.15.1 Zoomlion Corporation Information
12.15.2 Zoomlion Business Overview
12.15.3 Zoomlion Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Zoomlion Construction Machinery Products Offered
12.15.5 Zoomlion Recent Development
13 Construction Machinery Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Construction Machinery Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Construction Machinery
13.4 Construction Machinery Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Construction Machinery Distributors List
14.3 Construction Machinery Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Construction Machinery Market Trends
15.2 Construction Machinery Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Construction Machinery Market Challenges
15.4 Construction Machinery Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
