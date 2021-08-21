Hemostats Market Scope By: CryoLife, Inc., Gamma Therapeutics, Inc, Hemostasis, LLC, MedTrade Products Limited

Hemostats Market By Product Type (Thrombin Based, Combination, Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Based, Gelatin Based, Collagen Based Hemostat), Formulation (Matrix & Gel Hemostats , Sheet & Pad Hemostats, Sponge Hemostats, Powder Hemostats), Application (Orthopedic, General Surgery, Neurological Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Reconstructive Surgery, Gynecological Surgery), Indication (Wound Closure, Surgery), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Centers, Community Healthcare, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Few of the major competitors currently working in the hemostats market are Ethicon US LLC (US), Baxter (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), 3-D Matrix Medical Technology (Japan), RESORBA Medical GmbH, Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Biom’up SAS, CryoLife, Inc. (US), Gamma Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Hemostasis, LLC. (USA), MedTrade Products Limited (UK), Integra LifeSciences (US), Medline Industries, Inc (US), HEMOTEC MEDICAL GMBH (Germany), Stryker (US), CSL (US), Mallinckrodt company. (UK), Equimedica (Europe), and others.

Global Hemostats Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.06 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.02 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising number of surgical procedures.

