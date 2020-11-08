Synthetic Monitoring Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Synthetic Monitoring Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Synthetic Monitoring market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Synthetic monitoring tools enable an end-to-end view of a system’s behavior. The major forces driving this market are the growing need for monitoring and management of numerous complicated applications with rising need for DevOps, and assurance of meeting SLA’s. In addition, the growing need for deployment of enterprise application on third-party platforms with enhanced monitoring solutions helps to boost the adoption of synthetic monitoring solutions.

The global synthetic monitoring market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 18.27% during the forecast period (2019-2024). SLA (Service Level Management) is coming in trends in digitalization, cloud and IoT, which are bringing a torrent of third-party service dependencies such as SaaS, DNS, CDN, and even APIs, which is changing the nature of end-user experience monitor. Also due to critical need to simulate users’ interactions with increasing complex digital services running on increasing dynamic, distributed, and heterogeneous environments, the market is spurring for the rise of modern synthetic monitoring technology. This will remove the drawback for noise and false alerts too.

– Implementation of SLA, where the SLA document lays down all relevant metrics which describes the parameters of the work which are different points of measurement and their values. Tracking and monitoring is executed based on these parameters.

– The value for each SLA parameter is agreed upon between the vendor and their clients and if there is any deviation from the SLA, penalty rules are executed as agreed between both parties.

– Synthetic monitoring enables companies to scale these SLAs, by simulating the actual environment. This allows the vendors and the website owners to abide by and manage the agreements, respectively, which is a key driver for the market.

– There is an increase in microservices driving the development of applications that is expected to drive the market growth.

– The need to deliver more functionality and reliability faster has been revolutionized. Containers (black boxes) gained prominence as the building blocks of microservices.

– The speed, portability, and isolation of containers made it easy for developers to embrace a microservice model by leveraging a universal kernel-level instrumentation approach to see all application and container activity on anyone’s hosts. Major Key Players:

CA Technologies

Dynatrace LLC

SmartBear Software

HP Enterprise

Dell Technologies

BMC Software, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Rigor, Inc.

SolarWinds Inc.

Bitbar

AppDynamics (Cisco)

New Relic, Inc.

Apica AB