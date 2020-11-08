Synthetic Monitoring Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Synthetic Monitoring Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Synthetic Monitoring market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Synthetic monitoring tools enable an end-to-end view of a system’s behavior. The major forces driving this market are the growing need for monitoring and management of numerous complicated applications with rising need for DevOps, and assurance of meeting SLA’s. In addition, the growing need for deployment of enterprise application on third-party platforms with enhanced monitoring solutions helps to boost the adoption of synthetic monitoring solutions.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Mobile Application Monitoring to Stimulate the Market Growth
– With the increasing adoption of mobile devices worldwide, there has been a subsequent rise in mobile device website traffic which makes it important to make sure that a website loads quickly and displays information correctly. These factors are expected to drive the demand for mobile application synthetic monitoring.
– Mobile monitoring saves time and reduces friction between teams with no lengthy meetings, debates, or speculation on what needs to be investigated. It optimize performance for web apps, responsive design, and mobile-enabled sites.
– The most common factor of use of mobile application monitoring is to automate testing for native, hybrid, or iOS and Android apps. These aid companies to create tests once and run it on multiple devices, with different screen sizes and resolutions.
– Combining synthetic monitoring with real devices is a great way to get a detailed view of the app performance which is a key trend in the growth of the synthetic monitoring market.
North America Accounted for a Significant Share
– The market in North America is increasing due to the critical need for pro-active monitoring of increasing complex applications and rising adoption of cloud-based application and DevOps application is increasing the adoption of synthetic application monitoring.
– North America, consumers are increasingly preferring online platform for varied services, even in conventional markets, because of which, companies are focusing on improving their application management services.
– In addition to this rise in DevOps, the region also marks a significant demand for SaaS-based applications. The United States is expected be the largest market for public cloud services, by the end of 2018, as the discrete manufacturing, professional services, and banking are investing heavily into cloud adoption.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Synthetic Monitoring Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Implementation of SLA for Monitoring
4.3.2 Increase in Microservices for More Functionality and Reliability
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 No Real-Time Monitoring for End Users
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Type
6.1.1 API Monitoring
6.1.2 Website Monitoring
6.1.3 Mobile Application Monitoring
6.2 By End-user Vertical
6.2.1 BFSI
6.2.2 IT and Telecommunication
6.2.3 Retail
6.2.4 Government
6.2.5 Manufacturing and Automotive
6.2.6 Military and Defense
6.2.7 Other End-user Verticals
6.3 Geography
6.3.1 North America
6.3.2 Europe
6.3.3 Asia-Pacific
6.3.4 Latin America
6.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 CA Technologies
7.1.2 Dynatrace LLC
7.1.3 SmartBear Software
7.1.4 HP Enterprise
7.1.5 Dell Technologies
7.1.6 BMC Software, Inc.
7.1.7 Oracle Corporation
7.1.8 IBM Corporation
7.1.9 Rigor, Inc.
7.1.10 SolarWinds Inc.
7.1.11 Bitbar
7.1.12 AppDynamics (Cisco)
7.1.13 New Relic, Inc.
7.1.14 Apica AB
7.1.15 Monitis Inc.
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
