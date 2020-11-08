Syringe Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Syringe Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Syringe market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The syringe is a device used by medical professionals to transfer liquids into or out of the body. It is made up of a hollow needle, which is attached to a tube and a plunger. When the plunger handle is pulled back, fluids are drawn into the tube. The fluid is forced out through the needle when the handle is pushed down. The syringe was introduced in the mid-1800s and has steadily improved with the development of new materials and designs.

Market Overview:

The syringe market is expected to witness a robust growth owing to several factors, such as the rise in the demand for pre-filled syringes, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, and increase in the usage of Botox for therapeutic applications. Moreover, the increased adoption of injectable drugs, technological advancements in syringes, increase in geriatric population, growing number of vaccination and immunization programs are expected to drive the volume growth over the next few years. According to WHO estimates, around 16 billion injections are administered globally on an annual basis. On the other hand, the rise in incidence of needle-stick injuries, high cost associated with safety syringes, and disposable syringes are likely to hinder the growth of the syringe market globally. Major Key Players:

Becton Dickinson and Company.

B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Gerresheimer AG.

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Limited

Terumo Corporation.

Nipro Corporation.

Schott AG.

Cardinal Health.

Smiths Medical.

Codan Medizinische Gerte GmbH & Co. KG.