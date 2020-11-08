Tactical UAV Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Tactical UAV Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Tactical UAV market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Tactical UAVs are generally used for applications like reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition (RSTA). The tactical UAV missions can also include target designation, chemical-bio detection, mine countermeasures, theater air missile defense, electronic warfare, and information warfare.

Market Overview:

The tactical UAV market is anticipated to reach USD 6.48 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 19.21% during the forecast period. This growth is due to the growing procurements of UAVs by the armies to provide a competitive advantage on the battlefield.

– This growth is also due to the increasing investments in tactical UAVs in the Asia-Pacific region. Countries like China and India are investing in these UAVs. In the past few years, China deployed a number of UAVs, which includes tactical and strategic UAVs, such as the ASN-209 tactical UAV system.

– Integrating the technologies, like artificial intelligence, cloud computing, hypersonic technologies, and swarms of small drones into the existing tactical UAV technologies will provide future opportunities for the development of advanced tactical UAV systems. Major Key Players:

DJI

Aeronautics Ltd

General Atomics

BAYKAR

BlueBird Aero Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd

AeroVironment Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

The Boeing Company

Safran

Leonardo S.p.A

Textron Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation