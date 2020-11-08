Tactical UAV Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The "Tactical UAV Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status.
Scope of the Report:
Tactical UAVs are generally used for applications like reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition (RSTA). The tactical UAV missions can also include target designation, chemical-bio detection, mine countermeasures, theater air missile defense, electronic warfare, and information warfare.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Military segment dominates in terms of market share
The military segment currently has the highest market share due to high investments by military and armed forces into the procurement of advanced tactical UAVs, along with high R&D investments by the companies to provide advanced tactical features to the UAVs. For instance, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp (CASC) unveiled the new generation attack and reconnaissance UAV, CH-X, at the Airshow, China, 2018. The new CH-X is the most advanced UAV in the CH series. CASC is one of the major manufacturers in the Chinese UAV market and has developed CH-3, CH-4, and CH-5 tactical UAVs. Such advancements in the military sector are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Rest of the World segment to experience the highest growth
The rest of the world segment of the market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing R&D programs in countries, like Israel and increasing procurements by countries like Germany. Also, this growth is due to the increasing advancements in tactical UAVs in Russia and Ukraine. For instance, Anotov developed and deployed Gorlysta, a new tactical unmanned aerial vehicle for the Ukrainian forces. This UAV multifunctional tactical unmanned aircraft consists of four unmanned aircraft, a remote pilot station, as well as a command and communication link. This UAV can also carry missile systems. Such developments help the rest of the world segment to grow rapidly.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Tactical UAV Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Military
5.1.2 Law Enforcement
5.1.3 Other Applications
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 United Kingdom
5.2.2.2 France
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 India
5.2.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 DJI
6.4.2 Aeronautics Ltd
6.4.3 General Atomics
6.4.4 BAYKAR
6.4.5 BlueBird Aero Systems
6.4.6 Elbit Systems Ltd
6.4.7 AeroVironment Inc.
6.4.8 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
6.4.9 The Boeing Company
6.4.10 Safran
6.4.11 Leonardo S.p.A
6.4.12 Textron Inc.
6.4.13 Lockheed Martin Corporation
6.4.14 Northrop Grumman Corporation
6.4.15 SAAB AB
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
