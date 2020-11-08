Talc Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Talc Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Talc market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Talc market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Plastics Usage in Automotive Industry to Drive the Market Growth

– Talc is used in plastics, especially thermoplastics, as a functional material because of its ability to modify significant properties in modified polymeric matrix, when it is dispersed properly. In automotive industry, thermoplastic polymers are used to fulfill functional and design requirements for vehicle productions.

– Plastic use in the construction of automobiles has been increasing over the last few decades. On an average, a modern car weighs 1,500 kg and contains about 20% of plastic materials (thermoplastics and elastomers).

– Plastics offer an advantage of making automobiles lighter, thereby cutting the fuel demand and greenhouse gas emissions. In the recent years, there has been an upsurge in the production of light vehicles in United States and Canada which is likely to boost the demand for talc in those regions.

– Also, growing research on the usage of plastics in electric vehicles is also the driving the market. For instance, UK technology firm Augmented Optics along with its partners, the University of Surrey and the University of Bristol have revealed a new supercapacitor material which uses plastics, can charge an electric vehicle as quickly as refueling a conventional car.

– Hence, the increasing plastics usage in automobile industry is likely to boost the talc market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. China has a huge plastics market which require high supply of talc to function. In China, talc is found in 15 provinces, with Liaoning, Shandong, Guangxi, Jiangxi, and Qinghai as the prominent areas that account for more than 90% of total reserves. Apart from this, India is one of the few countries with white talc deposits. The usage of talc in polypropylene, which is used in automotive vehicles to reduce weight, is to support the growth of talc consumption in the country, with the increasing automotive production trend in India. Hence the aforementioned factors are likely to help the Asia-Pacific region to dominate the talc market across the globe during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Talc Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Plastic Usages in Automotive Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Industrial & Marine Coatings

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Health Issues in Cosmetics Products

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Deposit

5.1.1 Talc Chlorite

5.1.2 Talc Carbonate

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Pulp & Paper

5.2.2 Paints & Coatings

5.2.3 Plastics & Rubber

5.2.4 Food & Beverage

5.2.5 Personal Care

5.2.6 Pharmaceuticals

5.2.7 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of the North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 France

5.3.3.3 United Kingdom

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Spain

5.3.3.6 Rest of the Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 IMI Fabi SpA

6.4.2 Anand Talc

6.4.3 Golcha Minerals

6.4.4 Guangxi Guilin Longsheng HuaMei Talc Development Co,. Ltd.

6.4.5 Imerys Talc

6.4.6 Liaoning Aihai Talc Company Limited

6.4.7 LITHOS Industrial Minerals GmbH

6.4.8 Minerals Technologies Inc.

6.4.9 Mondo Minerals B.V.

6.4.10 Nippon Talc Co., Ltd.

6.4.11 Natural Mineral (Superior Materials, Inc.)

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Applications in Various Industries

