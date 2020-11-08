Tangential Flow Filtration Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Tangential Flow Filtration Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Tangential Flow Filtration market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The global tangential flow filtration market involves various products that help in the efficient and rapid purification and separation of biomolecules and can be applied to a vast range of biological fields, such as biochemistry, protein chemistry, microbiology, immunology, and microbiology.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Single-use TFF Systems Segment Captures the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance over the Forecast Period
The rise in the adoption of single-use technologies can be attributed to the benefits associated with them, such as reduced cross-contamination, increased flexibility, and decreased process time. This, in turn, increases the adoption of single-use TFF systems across the world. These fully automated single-use systems have various benefits, such as reduced validation, lower capital costs, and decreased cleaning requirements. In addition, with increasing technological advancements in single-use TFF, the biologics manufacturing landscape is expected to reshape itself, to facilitate the industry to adopt simpler, disposable, single-use systems.
North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance
North America dominated the global tangential flow filtration market, with the United States being the major contributor to the market. The presence of major market players and huge pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, coupled with the increasing investments in the country for the adoption of advanced technologies, are expected to boost the regional growth of the market over the forecast period. The investments in R&D of various simpler technologies for biopharmaceutical industries are also expected to propel the market growth in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Tangential Flow Filtration Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increased Funding by Pharmaceutical Companies
4.2.2 Rising Adoption of Single-use Technologies
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Adoption of Substitute Technologies
4.3.2 Stringent Government Regulations
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Single-use Tangential Flow Filteration Systems
5.1.2 Reusable Tangential Flow Filteration Systems
5.1.3 Membrane Filters
5.1.4 Filteration Accessories
5.2 Membrane Material
5.2.1 Polyethersulfone
5.2.2 Regenerated Cellulose
5.2.3 Other Membrane Materials
5.3 Technology
5.3.1 Ultrafilteration
5.3.2 Microfilteration
5.3.3 Reverse Osmosis
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Danaher Corporation
6.1.2 GE Healthcare
6.1.3 Merck
6.1.4 Novasep
6.1.5 Parker Hannifin Corporation
6.1.6 Sartorious
6.1.7 Spectrum Inc.
6.1.8 TangenX Technology Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
