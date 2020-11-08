T-Cell Lymphoma Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The "T-Cell Lymphoma Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status.
Scope of the Report:
T-cell lymphoma is a type of cancer, which forms in T cells (a type of immune system cell). T-cell lymphomas may either be indolent (slow-growing) or be aggressive (fast-growing). Most of the T-cell lymphomas are non-Hodgkin lymphomas. There are also many different types of T-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas, such as mycosis fungoides, anaplastic large cell lymphoma, and precursor T-lymphoblastic lymphoma. The prognosis and treatment depend on the type and stage of cancer.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Chemotherapy is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Type of Therapy
There are a variety of treatment options available for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma and leukaemia. While surgery and radiation therapy are used to remove or kill cancer cells in a particular area, chemotherapy can act on the rapidly dividing cancer cells throughout the entire body. With intensive chemotherapy, the complete remission rate can be very high, and many patients can be cured. Chemotherapy for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma or leukaemia may be delivered in several ways, such as intravenous, oral, and intrathecal.
North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same during the Forecast Period
According to the Lymphoma Research Foundation, T-cell lymphomas account for about 7% of all non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL) in the United States, according to their Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results program. In addition, Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma (AITL) is a rare, aggressive type, accounting for about 7-8% of all patients having T-cell lymphomas in the United States. Most patients have been found to be middle-aged to elderly, and are diagnosed with advanced stage disease. Several organizations are currently playing a significant role in spreading awareness regarding T-cell Lymphoma across the region. For example, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) is the world’s largest voluntary health organization dedicated to funding blood cancer research, education and patient services. LLS has chapters throughout the United States, and in Canada. Moreover, despite an overall decline observed for non-Hodgkin lymphoma incidence, the incidence of T-cell lymphomas continues to rise. Therefore, due to these rising incidences in the United States, the T-cell lymphoma market is expected to grow during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
T-Cell Lymphoma Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rise in Lymphoma Cancer Incidence due to Radiations
4.2.2 Increase in Number of T-cell Lymphoma Specific Therapies
4.2.3 Risk of Lymphoma due to Autoimmune Disorders
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of Treatment
4.3.2 Adverse Side Effects of Therapies
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type of Lymphoma
5.1.1 Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma
5.1.2 Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma
5.1.3 Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma
5.1.4 Angio-immuno-blastic T-cell Lymphoma
5.1.5 Other Types of Lymphoma
5.2 Type of Therapy
5.2.1 Radiotherapy
5.2.2 Chemotherapy
5.2.3 Surgery and Stem Cell Transplantation
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.
6.1.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb
6.1.3 Genmab AS
6.1.4 Johnson & Johnson
6.1.5 Merck & Co. Inc.
6.1.6 Novartis
6.1.7 Roche Holding
6.1.8 Shionogi & Company Limited
6.1.9 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
