Telecom Cloud Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Telecom Cloud Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Telecom Cloud market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Telecom cloud is actually a new advancement in Information and Communication Technology, where there is no use of hardware to get connected. It provides unlimited network capacity to manage unpredictable data growth and offer a superior customer experience

The global telecom cloud market is valued at USD 14.19 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 42 billion by 2024 and is expected to witness a growth of 20.89% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The latest trend of Cloud-technology has enabled a way for telecommunication organizations to migrate to the internet, where there is no longer the need to have costly hardware for businesses to stay connected to the rest of the world.

– The advancements in information and communications technology have brought remarkable changes in the global business operation. Various government and public enterprises are dependent on important information infrastructure services. Also, organizations are now showing more interest in cloud services to meet the growing demand from business operations.

– Increasing demand for over the top cloud services, lower operational and administrative costs, and growing awareness about telecom cloud among enterprises are expected to boost the growth of the market.

– With the rising demand for cost-effective and user-friendly browser-based communication solutions, many notable vendors are looking to introduce vertical-specific WebRTC solutions and services in North America, which is indirectly expected to boost the growth of the market.

– However, the risk of cyber threats poses a big challenge to market growth. as cyber attacks on telecommunication operators can disrupt services for phone and internet consumers, cripple businesses, and shut down government operations. Major Key Players:

AT&T Inc.

BT Group PLC

Verizon Communications Inc.

Level 3 Communications Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Deutsche Telekom

NTT Communications Corporation

CenturyLink Inc

Singapore Telecommunications Limited

China Telecommunications Corporation

Telus Corporation

