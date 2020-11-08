Telecom Service Assurance Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Telecom Service Assurance Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Telecom Service Assurance market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244446

Scope of the Report:

The service assurance will enable communication service providers to resolve issues timely manner to reduce the downtime, includes processes and policies proactively to reach the desired SLAs. They will help to resolve issues without causing any interruption to services.

Market Overview:

The global telecom service assurance market was 6.95 billion in 2018 and is expected to be valued at 7.8 billion in 2024 registering a CAGR of 2.24% during the forecast period (2019-2024). A significant growth opportunity lies with the new mobile internet subscribers across the globe where every year 1.75 billion subscribers are added to reach a milestone of 5 billion by 2025 according to GMSA.

– According to GMSA by 2025 the unique mobile subscribers will reach 5.9 billion which is about 71% of the world’s population as the subscribers increase the service providers need to address the critical issues such as demand for niche products, high customer churn rate, a faster response rate which will drive the adoption of Telecom service assurance market.

– However, the lack of infrastructure in emerging economies may burden the companies with high initial costs which may hinder the growth of the market.

– The growth of IoT connections which is expected to grow three-fold by 2025 from 2017 reaching 25 billion by 2025 which will be a huge opportunity for telecom service assurance providers.

– The growth of the market is going to be driven by APAC, Latin America and MEA due to the regions growth penetration of mobile and internet users. The growth in developed economies is slowing down due to its mature internet and mobile penetration. Major Key Players:

Nokia Corporation

CA Technologies

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Accenture PLC

IBM Corporation

JDS Corporation

NEC Corporation

Hewlett

Packard Company