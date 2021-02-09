Proximity Cards Market Impressive Growth | In depth Studies with Top Vendors like HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB; Zebra Technologies Corp.; Magicard Ltd; AlphaPass; Identiv, Inc.; Allegion plc

This Proximity Cards market report also endows with an exhaustive survey of key players in the market which is based on a range of objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization. The last section covers the evaluation of probabilities of the new investment projects and overall research conclusions are offered. Thus, the transparent, trustworthy and extensive market information and data included in this report will definitely help develop business and improve return on investment (ROI).

Global proximity cards market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the higher inclination of consumers towards adoption of cashless modes of payment.

Market Dynamics:

Global Proximity Cards Research Methodology

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Proximity Cards Industry

Growing demand for personalized medicine is expected to create new opportunity for the Proximity Cards market.

Clinical trial digitization allows the processing in different forms of voluminous patient-related data. Such data are being used by pharmaceutical companies to improve the effectiveness of trial execution.

Growing demand for quality data is expected to drive the market growth. Some of the other factors such as increasing demand for personalized drugs, increasing adoption of new technology in clinical research, growing research & development promoting outsourcing and increasing diseases prevalence will drive the market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Frequency

Low Frequency Cards

High Frequency Cards

Ultra-High Frequency Cards

By Technology

Smartcard Integrated Circuits

Memory Smart Cards

Microprocessor Smart Card

Others

By Application

Hotel Buildings

Office Building

Government Building

Others

By End-User

Transportation

Banking

Retail & Loyalty

Entertainment

Government

Energy & Utility

Healthcare

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Top Players in the Market are ID card SMB; IDenticard Systems; Paragon Group Limited; ADT; Zions Security; Gemalto NV; Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security GmbH; Watchdata; Advanced Card Systems Ltd.; CardLogix Corporation; HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB; Zebra Technologies Corp.; Magicard Ltd; AlphaPass; Identiv, Inc.; Allegion plc; FERMAX ELECTRONICA S.A.U.; ZKTECO CO., LTD.; Honeywell International Inc; The Chamberlain Group Inc.; Vanderbilt Industries among others.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Proximity Cards Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Proximity Cards Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

