GaN Semiconductor Device Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

GaN is an emerging technology that shows promise to replace silicon MOSFETs. The various devices considered in the market studied are transistors, diodes, rectifier and diodes. The several end-user industries covered in the report are automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, medical and information & communication technology.

Market Overview:

The GaN semiconductor device market valued at USD 833.73 million in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 2162.45 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 17.21% over the forecast period of 2019-2024. Growing demand for radio frequency in the semiconductor market, and a prospering consumer electronics industry, particularly in LED-based lighting and displays and rise in electric vehicles, power delivery, and photovoltaic inverters are some of the major market driving factors for the GaN semiconductor devices market.

– The various benefits of GaN such as its cost effective nature and elimination of cooling requirements have propelled its reach as compared to its contemporaries like silicon and gallium arsenide. The increasing adoption is also reinforced by the increase in demand for energy-efficient semiconductor devices in the recent years.

– Increasing demand for smartphones, gaming devices, laptops, and TVs is expected to drive the GaN semiconductor devices market in the consumer electronics sector.

– With the introduction of the 5G standard, there is an increase in demand for high-power transistors and base stations, which is augmenting the demand for GaN power semiconductors in the ICT segment.

Toshiba Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Cree Inc.

GaN Systems Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

OSRAM GmbH

Efficient Power Conversion Corporation

NXP Semiconductors NV

Texas Instruments