GaN Semiconductor Device Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “GaN Semiconductor Device Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. GaN Semiconductor Device market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244242
Scope of the Report:
GaN is an emerging technology that shows promise to replace silicon MOSFETs. The various devices considered in the market studied are transistors, diodes, rectifier and diodes. The several end-user industries covered in the report are automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, medical and information & communication technology.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244242
Key Market Trends:
Consumer Electronic segment is expected to Hold Largest Market Share
– With the decrease in the price of GaN semiconductor technologies owing to increasing innovations, the rate of adoption of GaN is expected to increase over the years.
– The data consumption rate, number of applications installed on a device, faster processors, improved RAM/ROM, robust displays consume battery more than what earlier specifictaions would use. With such technological advancements the ability of batteries needs to increase. GaN semiconductors are revolutionizing the charging technologies in the existing electronic devices. The semiconductors are being employed in wireless charging, fast charging, etc.
– Wider applications of GaN semiconductor device are ranging to other computer parts as well, for instance switching mode power supply, an efficient energy converter.
– With 5G wireless communication on its way, the usage of electronic devices would increase mulifold, thereby growing demand for GaN semiconductors.
Asia-Pacific Region is expected to witness the Fastest Growth Rate
– Increasing production and export of consumer electronics and automobiles from China, Japan and India are driving the GaN market in Asia-Pacific.
– Low labour and production costs in the region are essential factors fuelling the growth of the market.
– China has 330,000 public charging points, compared with 67,500 in the U.S., according to MIT study. Shenzhen City has a 100 per cent electric fleet of 16,000 buses and is switching its 22,000 taxis to EVs. The resort island of Hainan plans for 100 per cent adoption of EVs by 2030.
– On 7 March 2019, the Indian government officially announced a 15% import subsidy on lithium. This indicates the ease of electric vehicle production in the country. Policy negotiations between the Prime Minister’s Office and the Department of Heavy Industry (DHI), the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles scheme, was passed to make India ride on the path to electric mobility.
– Various state governments in India, are pushing for mass adoption of electric buses. For instance, Mahindra and Tata are signing tenders with government bodies like Energy Efficiency Services Limited to provide EVs for government use.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244242
GaN Semiconductor Device Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growth of New Industries (Virtual Reality, Wireless Charging etc.)
4.3.2 Increasing Push towards Renewable Energy Forms
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Competition from Silicon Carbide Technology
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Power Semiconductor
5.1.2 Opto-Semiconductor
5.1.3 RF Semiconductor
5.2 Devices
5.2.1 Transistors
5.2.2 Diodes
5.2.3 Rectifier
5.2.4 Power ICs
5.3 End User Industry
5.3.1 Automotive
5.3.2 Consumer Electronics
5.3.3 Aerospace & Defense
5.3.4 Medical
5.3.5 Information Communication & Technology
5.3.6 Other End-User Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Toshiba Corporation
6.1.2 Panasonic Corporation
6.1.3 Cree Inc.
6.1.4 GaN Systems Inc.
6.1.5 Infineon Technologies AG
6.1.6 OSRAM GmbH
6.1.7 Efficient Power Conversion Corporation
6.1.8 NXP Semiconductors NV
6.1.9 Texas Instruments
6.1.10 NTT Advanced Technology Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Medical Textiles Market 2020 – Global Industry SWOT Analysis, Future Growth Predictions, Demand and Development Status, Business Size with Key Players Forecast to 2024
Portable Microscopes Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026
Stratospheric UAV Payload Technology Market 2020: Global Industry Trends by Manufacturing Size, Share, Applications and Types by Growth Rate, and Top Key Players Analysis till 2024
Olefin Derivatives Market Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Key Players, Top Regions, Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, CAGR Status Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Offshore Sailing Spray-tops Market Size by Future Scope 2020 | Global Industry Revenue, Share, Future Demand Status, Growth Segmentations Analysis by Regions Forecast to 2026
Hemostatic Flow Valves Market Size by Impressive Growth Rate 2020 – Business Size, Global Share, Industry Overview by Future Plans, Top Key Players Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Pouch Packaging Machinery Market Growth Analysis 2020 – Recent Trends by Regions, Future Demand Status, Size and Share Value Analysis, Boosting Strategies, COVID-19 Impact by 20204
Butter Knife Market Size 2020- by Business Growth Rate, Global Share Estimation, Opportunities and Business Challenges, Emerging Trends, Business Prospects with Share Forecast to 2026
Talent Assessment Market Growth Share 2020 – Regional Trends, Market Overview with Key Players, Industry Size, Demand Status Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co
PVDF Adhesives for Lithium Battery Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Chlorantraniliprole Insecticide Market Size 2020 Business Growth Rate with Revenue, Leading Players Updates, Share Trends, and Future Developments till 2024 – Industry Research.co
Industrial Labels Market Size, Manufacturing Share, Business Growth Rate, Global Trends, Prominent Players, Business Advancement Plans by 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co