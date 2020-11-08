Garlic Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Garlic Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Garlic market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Garlic is a plant from the onion family that has a strong taste and smell and is used in cooking to add flavor. Garlic is the most important crop in most of the Asian countries. It can be considered as an ideal food that provides a wide range of essential nutrients with many potential health benefits. Garlic is an excellent source of manganese, vitamin B6, and vitamin B1. Estimations have been made based on global consumption of garlic.

Market Overview:

The global market for garlic is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period 2019-2024.

– Garlic is the most important crop in most of the Asian countries. Hence, Asia-Pacific holds a 91% share of the global market, in terms of consumption of garlic.

– However, in recent years, there have been instances of huge losses to the Chinese garlic sector, due to root diseases found in gar Major Key Players:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Garlic due to its Various Uses in Industries

According to the WHO, garlic containing meal may lead to the reduction in cancer risk through regular intake of this vegetable. There has also been increasing demand from European countries, such as Spain, France, Italy, and other countries. The increasing exports of countries, like India and China, are also indicators of the high demand for garlic, globally. The exports of Indian garlic has increased three-fold and the country is also exporting to Gulf countries, such as Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan. Garlic is also used in processing industries, due to high sales of pickles and curry products. It is also widely used in herbal products pastes and medicines. The vegetable is also famous for use as a flavoring agent in various cuisines.

Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Garlic Market

Asia-Pacific dominates the global market for garlic, with particularly China being the leader not only in this region but also globally. It holds more than 70% of the global garlic production. The production of garlic is favored in a region with temperatures ranging from 12 to 24 degree Celsius. The current supply of garlic comes from plantations in Jinxiang, Shandong, Peizhou, Jiangsu, Qixian Henan, Zhongmou, and Henan. Indonesia is the largest importer of Chinese garlic, with a 26.3% share of total Chinese garlic exports, followed by Vietnam and Malaysia, with 14.2% and 7.6%, respectively.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

