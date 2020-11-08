Gas Analyzer Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Gas Analyzer Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Gas Analyzer market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Gas analyzers are primarily used for quantitative purposes, to determine the concentration of gas and analyze physical parameters, such as temperature, pressure, concentration, and flow rate. Gas detectors are used for safety purposes, when the exact measurement is not critical. There are two types of gas analyzer: fixed & portable. They are segregated by technologies such as electrochemical, paramagnetic, zirconia (ZR), non-dispersive IR (NDIR). These are being used in oil and gas, chemical & petrochemical, water & wastewater, pharmaceutical, food & beverage.

Market Overview:

The global gas analyzer market was valued at USD 481.26 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 663.58 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.51%, during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The need for a longer lifespan, maintenance-free products, and cost competitiveness are the primary needs for the gas analyzer market. In addition, high price sensitivity, demand for highly reliable products, and a higher degree of innovation are expected to influence the market studied, during the forecast period.

– The increased adoption of NDIR gas analyzers can also be attributed to their ability to analyze multiple gases in harsh environments, the absence of cross-sensitivity, longer life spans, and the low cost of ownership.

– On the other hand, ZR gas analyzers are mainly used to analyze oxygen concentration in clean rooms, biochemistry labs, and the food packaging industry, where the continuous measurement of flow gases is required.

– Further, increasing investments are being made in new plants, in the Asia-Pacific power, chemicals and petrochemicals, and oil and gas industries, which makes this region one of the fastest-growing regional markets.

– Further, technological advancements, such as wireless communication facilities and sensor technologies, are also expected to drive the market’s growth. Due to their rugged nature and their ability to work in aggressive chemical environments, NDIR analyzers are preferred by the oil and gas and the chemicals and petrochemicals industries. They are also able to accept a certain degree of cross-sensitivity between different gases. Major Key Players:

ABB Ltd

Honeywell International Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Servomex (Spectris PLC)

Teledyne Advanced Pollution Instrumentation (TAPI)

Systech Instruments Ltd and Illinois Instruments Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Testo AG

California Analytical Instruments Inc.

Enotec GmbH