Gas Analyzer Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Gas Analyzer Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Gas Analyzer market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Gas analyzers are primarily used for quantitative purposes, to determine the concentration of gas and analyze physical parameters, such as temperature, pressure, concentration, and flow rate. Gas detectors are used for safety purposes, when the exact measurement is not critical. There are two types of gas analyzer: fixed & portable. They are segregated by technologies such as electrochemical, paramagnetic, zirconia (ZR), non-dispersive IR (NDIR). These are being used in oil and gas, chemical & petrochemical, water & wastewater, pharmaceutical, food & beverage.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Portable Gas Analyzer Technology to Hold Significant Share
– Portable gas analyzers can be used in a real-time environment, for the detection of specific components and percentage of a particular component of a gas, in the surrounding area. These detectors are expected to grow, with the increasing mining activities, globally. For instance, Vale has opened the world’s largest mining project for iron ore in Carajas, in the Brazilian Amazon region.
– Portable gas analyzers are used to optimize the quantity of fuel flow rate, detection of harmful toxic gases, and the right composition of the mixture of gases that are necessary for the refining process, etc.
– Recently, ABB implemented an ultraportable greenhouse gas analyzer (UGGA), for accurate measurements of methane, carbon dioxide, and water, in the Prudhoe Bay Oil field in Alaska.
– In 2018, the fourth symposium on gas and coal market, International Energy Agency (IEA), the International Energy Forum (IEF) and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) focused on how the implementation of measures to meet the climate change mitigation would affect demand for coal and for natural gas. So the use of different gas analyzer technologies such as non-dispersive IR (NDIR), portable gas analyzer solutions needed to decarbonize energy systems.
Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Witness a Significant CAGR
– Asia-Pacific is the only region to register a capacity growth in the oil and gas industry, in recent years. About four new refineries were added in the region, which has added about 750,000 barrels per day, to the global crude oil production.
– The development of industries in the region is driving the growth of portable gas analyzers, owing to their advantages in the oil and gas industry, such as monitoring processes, increased safety, enhanced efficiency, and quality.
– Moreover, China is focused on becoming the world leader in emission reduction and has completely adopted a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) as the required post-combustion NOx control process, for all large power plants.
– The increase in the demand for low-cost, high-precision products across developing countries, such as India, Malaysia, etc., is expected to boost the market’s growth. Further, the increased enforcement of regulations from countries, such as China, Japan, and South Korea, has encouraged companies to invest in sophisticated gas analyzers. Thus, end-user companies are willing to invest in safety systems, rather than facing disasters.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Gas Analyzer Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET INSIGHTS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
5 MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 INTRODUCTION to Market Drivers and Restraints
5.2 Market Drivers
5.2.1 Technological Developments in Sensor Technologies
5.2.2 Innovative Analyzers Replacing Traditional Gas Analyzers
5.3 Market Restraints
5.3.1 Technical Issues and Cost Factors
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Product Type
6.1.1 Fixed
6.1.2 Portable
6.2 By Technology
6.2.1 Electrochemical
6.2.2 Paramagnetic
6.2.3 Zirconia (ZR)
6.2.4 Non-dispersive IR (NDIR)
6.2.5 Other Technologies
6.3 By End-user Vertical
6.3.1 Oil and Gas
6.3.2 Chemical and Petrochemical
6.3.3 Water and Wastewater
6.3.4 Pharmaceutical
6.3.5 Utility
6.3.6 Food and Beverage
6.3.7 Other End-user Verticals
6.4 Geography
6.4.1 North America
6.4.1.1 United States
6.4.1.2 Canada
6.4.2 Europe
6.4.2.1 United Kingdom
6.4.2.2 Germany
6.4.2.3 France
6.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
6.4.3 Asia-Pacific
6.4.3.1 China
6.4.3.2 India
6.4.3.3 Japan
6.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
6.4.4 Latin America
6.4.5 Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 ABB Ltd
7.1.2 Honeywell International Inc.
7.1.3 Emerson Electric Co.
7.1.4 Servomex (Spectris PLC)
7.1.5 Teledyne Advanced Pollution Instrumentation (TAPI)
7.1.6 Systech Instruments Ltd and Illinois Instruments Inc.
7.1.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
7.1.8 Siemens AG
7.1.9 Yokogawa Electric Corporation
7.1.10 Testo AG
7.1.11 California Analytical Instruments Inc.
7.1.12 Enotec GmbH
7.1.13 Cambridge Sensotec Ltd
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
