GCC Defence Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “GCC Defence Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. GCC Defence market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) include Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The GCC defense market outlook covers all aspects and provides insights about the budget allocation and spending in the past, present, and also during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The GCC defense market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 2.12% during the forecast period 2019–2024.

The existing geopolitical tensions between the countries of the GCC is forcing the armies to concentrate on strengthening their military power, thereby attracting investments in the defense sector.

The presence of high defense spending countries and the existence of high wealth in the region are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The necessity of improving the local defense manufacturing firms is being realized by the countries in the region. The efforts of these countries in this regard are expected to generate opportunities for the market in the years to c Major Key Players:

Saudi Arabian Military Industries

Emirates Defence Industries Company

Advanced Electronics Company

Military Industries Corporation

Dahra Engineering & Security Services LLC

Lockheed Martin Corporation

The Boeing Company

Elbit Systems Ltd

Israel Aerospace Industries

Raytheon Company

Rheinmetall AG

Aselsan AS

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales SA

Honeywell International Inc.

BAE Systems PLC

Rockwell Collins

L3 Technologies Inc.

Airbus SE