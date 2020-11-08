Geospatial Analytics Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Geospatial Analytics Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Geospatial Analytics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The geospatial analysis uses this data to build infrastructure, graphs and blueprints, statistics, and cartograms, making complex relationships understandable. It collects information, display of images, geographical coordinates, etc. It is used in monitoring the climate and weather, helps retail stores in planning their logistics transportation, human population forecasting, and others.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Business Segment has Seen the Maximum Application in Geospatial Analytics Market

– With the increase in global urbanization, there is a rising investment in infrastructure and construction. The growth of the industry is further fueled by the adoption of technology.

– Geospatial technology and building information modeling (BIM) are used to intelligently model urban infrastructure and construction projects.

– Geospatial analytics has also found its application in the retail business sector. While making business plans to develop the retailer’s business, attaching a geographical segment to track customer sentiment makes a lot of difference.

– Real-time analysis is conducted on location-stamped and time-stamped consumer data. With the help of implementation of geospatial technology, retailers can answer many questions, such as demographics of people going past their location, competitor store analysis, customer interest in competitor stores, and others.

– Geospatial technology also helps logistics drivers visualize garage locations and various fueling stations nearby.

– Asset-based intelligence systems are adopted by transportation and logistics companies, which operate with large networks of assets to constantly try to maximize the use of those assets.

Europe to Have the Highest Growth in Geospatial Analytics Market

– The geospatial analytics industry is booming because industries have been moving toward Big Data analytics exponentially in the European region. More and more industries have started implementing this in their businesses.

– There is a high demand for GIS and GPS technologies in the European industry for monitoring and tracking, location mapping that enables real-time location tracking.

– There is a high number of users with no expertise in geospatial analytics who are using this technology.

– Industries like banking, insurance, and retail are non-geospatial in nature but are beginning to use geospatial technologies for their benefit.

– Consumption-based business model and shared economic infrastructure model are coming more into focus as users like to pay for what they consume. Industry providers also like to make efficient use of value added through the cloud and open data to their service offerings that are becoming more solution centric.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Geospatial Analytics Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Convergence of Geospatial Practices

4.3.2 Increased Adoption of Geospatial Services in Novel Applications

4.3.3 Commoditization of Geospatial Information

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Costs and Operational Concerns

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Surface Analysis

5.1.2 Network Analysis

5.1.3 Geovisualization

5.1.4 Other Types of Geospatial Analytics

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 Remote Sensing

5.2.2 GPS

5.2.3 GIS

5.2.4 Other Geospatial Analytics Technologies

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Surveying

5.3.2 Disaster Risk Reduction and Management

5.3.3 Medicine and Public Safety

5.3.4 Climate Change Adaption

5.3.5 Other Geospatial Analytics Applications

5.4 By End-user Vertical

5.4.1 Business

5.4.2 Utility and Communication

5.4.3 Defense and Intelligence

5.4.4 Automotive

5.4.5 Government

5.4.6 Natural Resources

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 UK

5.5.2.2 Germany

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 India

5.5.3.3 Japan

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Mexico

5.5.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

5.5.5.1 UAE

5.5.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.3 South Africa

5.5.5.4 Egypt

5.5.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 ESRI Inc.

6.1.2 MDA Corporation

6.1.3 Hexagon AB

6.1.4 Trimble Geospatial

6.1.5 Bentley Systems, Inc.

6.1.6 Fugro NV

6.1.7 Harris Corporation

6.1.8 Atkins PLC

6.1.9 General Electric (GE)

6.1.10 Critigen LLC

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

