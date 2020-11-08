Germany Dental Equipment Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Germany Dental Equipment Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Germany Dental Equipment market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244226

Scope of the Report:

As per the , dental instruments are tools used by dental professionals to provide dental treatment. They include tools to examine, manipulate, treat, restore, and remove teeth and surrounding oral structures. Standard instruments are the instruments used to examine, restore, and extract teeth and manipulate tissues.

Market Overview:

Due to the growing aging population, there has been an increase in the number of dental implants and oral surgeries being performed. In addition, there is a decrease in manual dexterity and an increase in co‐morbidity and medications affecting the oral cavity. Hence, dental care in aged care facilities is found to be poor and access to dental professionals is difficult. There are several other risk factors, such as smoking, poor oral hygiene, diabetes, medication, and hereditary conditions, which increase the dental diseases. There are few population-based surveys in Germany that demonstrate a high dental caries experience among the elderly population thus contributing to the increase in Germany dental equipment market.

The other factors, such as increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, increasing incidence of dental diseases and innovation in dental products are also driving the Germany dental equipment market. On the other hand factors such as the availability of cheaper refurbished equipment, increasing cost of surgeries will ultimately lead to the slowdown of the growth of Germany dental equipment market. Major Key Players:

3M ESPE

Biolase Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply International Inc