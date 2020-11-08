Germany Dental Equipment Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Germany Dental Equipment Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Germany Dental Equipment market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
As per the , dental instruments are tools used by dental professionals to provide dental treatment. They include tools to examine, manipulate, treat, restore, and remove teeth and surrounding oral structures. Standard instruments are the instruments used to examine, restore, and extract teeth and manipulate tissues.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
The Crown and Bridge Segment is Expected to Witness Highest Growth Rate
The crown and bridge sub-segment in the general and diagnostic equipment segment of the Germany dental equipment market is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. A dental bridge is used to fill the gap created by one or more missing teeth. The crown or bridge is manufactured manually or with the help of CAD/CAM technology. Currently, CAD/CAM software is gaining popularity, owing to its accuracy in determining the dimensions of the crown or bridge. This software tool also speeds up the process and reduces the cost of treatment. Owing to its significance and the adoption, there is a rise in the demand of crown and bridge in Germany, which is likely to contribute to the faster growth of the sub-segments in the future.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Germany Dental Equipment Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growing Ageing Population
4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry
4.2.3 Increasing Incidence of Dental Diseases
4.2.4 Innovation in Dental Products
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Increasing Cost of Surgeries
4.3.2 Expanding Demand for Refurbished Dental Equipment
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Systems and Parts
5.1.2 Dental Implant
5.1.3 Crown and Bridge
5.1.4 Dental Laser
5.1.4.1 Soft Tissue Lasers
5.1.4.2 Gas Lasers
5.1.4.3 Solid State Lasers
5.1.4.4 Diode Laser
5.1.4.5 Other Dental Lasers
5.1.5 Radiology Equipment
5.1.5.1 Extra-Oral Radiology Equipment
5.1.5.2 Panoramic X-ray Unit
5.1.5.3 Cephalometric X-ray Unit
5.1.5.4 Digital Sensors
5.1.5.5 Other Radiology Equipment
5.1.6 Dental Biomaterial
5.1.7 Dental Chair and Equipment
5.1.8 Other Dental Device
5.1.8.1 Laboratory Machines and Accessories
5.1.8.2 Hygiene Maintenance
5.1.8.3 Retail Dental Care Essentials
5.1.9 Dental Consumables
5.2 Treatment
5.2.1 Orthodontic
5.2.2 Endodontic
5.2.3 Peridontic
5.2.4 Prosthodontic
5.3 End User
5.3.1 Hospitals
5.3.2 Clinics
5.3.3 Other End Users
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 3M ESPE
6.1.2 Biolase Inc.
6.1.3 Carestream Health Inc.
6.1.4 Danaher Corporation
6.1.5 Dentsply International Inc
6.1.6 GC Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
