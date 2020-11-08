Glass Packaging Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “Glass Packaging Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Glass Packaging market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Glass is one of the most preferred packagings for consumers who are concerned about their health and the environment. They are made from all-natural sustainable raw materials. Glass packaging preserves the product’s taste or flavor and maintains the integrity or healthiness of foods and beverages. Glass is considered “GRAS” or “generally recognized as safe” by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It’s also 100% recyclable and can be reused endlessly with no loss in quality or purity.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Beverage Industry To Hold The Highest Market Share
– The market for glass packaging in the alcoholic beverage industry is facing intense competition from metal packaging in the form of cans, but it is expected to maintain its share during the forecast period, due to its preference in the premium products. The growth is expected to be observed across different beverage products like juices, coffee, tea, soups, non-dairy beverages, and others.
– Amongst alcoholic beverages, beer witnessed tremendous growth in the past few years, as the majority of beer volume is sold in glass bottles and is driving the need for increased production rates in the glass packaging industry. The increasing demand for premium variants in alcoholic drinks is driving the growth of glass bottles. Developing nations like India are also showing much higher quality perception for beer.
– Also, returnable glass bottles remain a significant form of product delivery for all major companies in the non-alcoholic beverage industry as they provide a cost-effective method. For instance, currently, about 70% of the bottles used for natural mineral water are made of plastic. The choice of the bottled water packaging material is increasing, taking into account, the environmental considerations.
Europe to Grow Significantly
– Consumers in the United Kingdom have higher awareness related to the health and environmental benefits of glass bottles and are willing to pay higher costs for these benefits. Manufacturers are also realizing these trends and increasingly addressing it in their choice of packaging.
– The UK glass industry has the knowledge and expertise to be globally competitive. High-volume glass manufacturing contributes around GBP 1.3 billion to the UK economy each year. The United Kingdom also acts as the central hub of the European economy, when it comes to exports. According to the Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs, the food and drink exports exceeded GBP 22 billion in 2017, up from GBP 20.2 billion in 2016.
– Lightweight glass has been the major innovation in recent times, offering the same resistance as the older glass materials and higher stability, while reducing the volume of the raw materials used. Also, Alcoholic drinks are expected to lead the way for the glass packaging market, owing to the decent sales of beer and whiskey in the United Kingdom, with an increasing demand for premium variants.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
