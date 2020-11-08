Autonomous Tractors Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Autonomous Tractors Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Autonomous Tractors market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The autonomous tractor is mainly referred to as the driverless tractor which uses several components like GPS, sensors, laser diodes and other devices for all the agricultural tasks. They are either fully automated or semi-automated whereby the tractor is managed using a remote control from a distance.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Increase in Labour Costs is driving the market
The cost of farm labor has a direct relationship with the percentage of the total population of a country employed in agriculture, considering simple demand-supply economics. On an average, developing economies have larger percentages of population dependent on agriculture. However, the percentages have decreased over time. Farmers are increasingly adopting agricultural mechanization as a substitute to manual labor with a more cost-effective, easily available and more efficient means of agricultural operation.They are shifting towards autonomous tractors to save time and resources which in turn is increasing the farm productivity and per acre yield of crops.
Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market
The global autonomous tractor market is segmented by geography into North America,Europe, Asia Pacific,South America and Africa. Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing market because the companies located in Asia Pacific are launching new autonomous tractors in the market and thereby dominating the market with faster innovations and product launches.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Autonomous Tractors Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Horse Power
5.1.1 Upto 30 HP
5.1.2 31 HP to 100 HP
5.1.3 Above 100 HP
5.2 Automation
5.2.1 Fully Automated
5.2.2 Semi-Automated
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 Spain
5.3.2.4 France
5.3.2.5 Russia
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 India
5.3.3.2 China
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 Rest of Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Competitor Strategies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 AGCO
6.3.2 John Deere
6.3.3 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd
6.3.4 Autonomous Tractor Corporation
6.3.5 CNH Industrial
6.3.6 Kubota Corporation
6.3.7 Dutch Power Company
6.3.8 Yanmar Co., Ltd.
6.3.9 Trimble Inc.
6.3.10 Kinze Manufacturing, Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
