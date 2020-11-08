Biofungicide Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “Biofungicide Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Biofungicide market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The term biofungicide refers to those fungicides which contain a microorganism as the active ingredient and is used for the control of fungal pathogens in crops. This report will help develop an understanding of the current market dynamics and growth opportunities and gain in-depth analysis and market forecast for various types of products used as biofungicides. The report will also help to understand the recent shift toward adoption of biofungicides in emerging regions.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Easy Registration Procedure of Biofungicides is driving the market
Given that biofungicides tend to pose fewer risks than chemical fungicides, the EPA generally requires less data to register a biofungicide than to register a chemical fungicide. As a result, new biofungicides are often registered in less than a year, compared to an average of more than three years for synthetic fungicides.Biofungicides are regulated in the European Union in the same manner as chemical fungicides. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a 34-country group headquartered in Paris, France, assists EU governments in quickly and thoroughly assessing biopesticide risks to humans and the environment.
North America dominates the market
As of 2018, the North American market for biofungicide was USD 496.9 million and it is projected to reach a value of USD 1046.2 million by 2024, with a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. In countries like Canada and the United States, Trichoderma harzianum strain T-22 is the most commercially used biofungicide. Green housed spaces are increasing by 21% in these regions and therefore, there is a huge scope for the market to grow. Actinovate, Mycostop, Prestop, Root Shield, Serenade, SoilGard, and Taegro are the few newly registered biofungicides in Canada and the United States.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
