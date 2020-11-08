Biofungicide Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Biofungicide Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Biofungicide market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The term biofungicide refers to those fungicides which contain a microorganism as the active ingredient and is used for the control of fungal pathogens in crops. This report will help develop an understanding of the current market dynamics and growth opportunities and gain in-depth analysis and market forecast for various types of products used as biofungicides. The report will also help to understand the recent shift toward adoption of biofungicides in emerging regions.

Market Overview:

The global biofungicide market was valued at USD 1208.2 million in 2018, and it is projected to reach a value of USD 2877.2 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period. The drivers identified in the market are growing demand for food safety, easy registration procedure of biofungicides, increasing R&D and partnerships among the market players and increasing area under organic farming. The restraints identified in the market are high target pest specificity, lower shelf life and lack of awareness of bioinputs.

Major Key Players:

Bioworks Inc.

Marrone BioInnovations

Certis

The Stockton Group

Koppert Biological Systems

International Pannacea Ltd

Lallemand

Seipasa

Syngenta AG

De Sangosse Ltd