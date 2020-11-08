Breathalyzers Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Breathalyzers Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Breathalyzers market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
A breathalyzer is a scientific device that is used to measure the concentration of alcohol in an individual’s bloodstream. The term Breathalyzer initially referred to a specific scientific instrument that was developed by an inventor named Robert Frank Borkenstein. A breathalyzer works by analyzing a person’s breath to detect the level of alcohol that the individual has in his or her body. As an individual drinks alcoholic beverages, the alcohol is absorbed into the bloodstream through the mouth, the throat, the intestines, and the stomach. When the blood moves through the lungs, alcohol from the blood is passed into the air sacs and breathed out.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Fuel Cell Technology segment holds significant market share
Global breathalyzers market is segmented on the basis of technology, sample type, application, end user and geography. The technology segment is further segmented into fuel cell technology, semiconductor oxide sensor technology, infrared spectroscopy, and others.
Fuel cell technology is anticipated to hold the major market share during the forecast period owing to its wide range of advantages, compact size of the device, less requirement of the power. Fuel cell technology devices are also available in handheld devices. Growing demand for the convenient and easy to use equipment is propelling the growth of the fuel cell technology segment.
The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the Global Breathalyzers Market
The Asia Pacific is anticipated as the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the economic instability, unorganized government regulations, increase in availability of illicit drugs and alcohol, rise in drug trafficking, lack of awareness, fewer literacy rates compared to developed countries, presence of more untapped regions, increase in adoption of western lifestyle, etc.
However, local governments are implementing various reforms to control alcohol consumption in APAC countries. According to the article “Impact of alcohol consumption on Asia” published by the Institute of Alcohol Studies, it was reported that most countries in Asia do not have a national policy to reduce alcohol consumption. However, in countries with a predominantly Muslim population such as Bangladesh, the production, sale, and consumption of alcoholic beverages is prohibited by law. India’s constitution declares, “the State shall endeavour to bring about prohibition of the consumption of intoxicating drinks.” Even then, since independence in 1947 successive governments have followed different policies on alcohol and currently the central government is encouraging deregulation of alcohol production and liberal imports of alcoholic beverages. The Thai government recently decided to legalize homemade spirit.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Breathalyzers Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Large Population Addicted to smoking
4.2.2 Awareness on hazards of Smoking
4.2.3 Banning Advertisements of Tobacco products
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Adverse effects of Drugs
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Technology
5.1.1 Fuel Cell Technology
5.1.2 Semiconductor Oxide Sensor Technology
5.1.3 Infrared Spectroscopy
5.1.4 Others
5.2 Sample Type
5.2.1 Oral Fluid Sample
5.2.2 Breath Sample
5.3 Application
5.3.1 Drug Abuse Detection
5.3.2 Alcohol Detection
5.3.3 Medical Applications
5.4 End User
5.4.1 Government and private work places
5.4.2 International and National transport systems
5.4.3 Home care settings
5.4.4 Diagnostic centres
5.4.5 Rehabilitation centres
5.4.6 Others
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 US
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.1.3 Mexico
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 UK
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Italy
5.5.2.5 Spain
5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.3.3 India
5.5.3.4 Australia
5.5.3.5 South Korea
5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Middle East and Africa
5.5.4.1 GCC
5.5.4.2 South Africa
5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
5.5.5 South America
5.5.5.1 Brazil
5.5.5.2 Argentina
5.5.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Dragerwerk AG
6.1.2 BACtrack, Inc.
6.1.3 Quest Diagnostics
6.1.4 Intoximeters
6.1.5 Alcolizer
6.1.6 Lifeloc Technologies
6.1.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific
6.1.8 TruTouch
6.1.9 uVera Diagnostics
6.1.10 Alere Inc.
6.1.11 Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
