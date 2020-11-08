Breathalyzers Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Breathalyzers Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Breathalyzers market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244212

Scope of the Report:

A breathalyzer is a scientific device that is used to measure the concentration of alcohol in an individual’s bloodstream. The term Breathalyzer initially referred to a specific scientific instrument that was developed by an inventor named Robert Frank Borkenstein. A breathalyzer works by analyzing a person’s breath to detect the level of alcohol that the individual has in his or her body. As an individual drinks alcoholic beverages, the alcohol is absorbed into the bloodstream through the mouth, the throat, the intestines, and the stomach. When the blood moves through the lungs, alcohol from the blood is passed into the air sacs and breathed out.

Market Overview:

Technological advancements of breath analyzers, rise in availability of forbidden drugs, increase in emphasis on workplace screening propels the market growth of breathalyzers market globally. Furthermore, increasing stringent laws for mandatory alcohol testing during driving or in workplaces, increasing alcohol abuse and government initiations related to alcohol testing also drives the market breathalyzers globally. However, due to privacy rights for alcohol testing and accuracy issues is likely to hinder the breathalyzers market globally. Major Key Players:

Dragerwerk AG

BACtrack, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics

Intoximeters

Alcolizer

Lifeloc Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

TruTouch

uVera Diagnostics

Alere Inc.