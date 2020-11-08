Cancer Diagnostics Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Cancer Diagnostics Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Cancer Diagnostics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Cancer is a complex disease that impacts every patient differently. Comprehensive and personalized treatment starts with an accurate, thorough diagnosis that includes radiology, pathology, genetics and advanced genomic testing. Sophisticated tests and procedures are used to measure the stage and progression of the disease and identify the tumor’s type, size, and location.
Cancer diagnosis begins with a thorough physical exam and a complete medical history. Laboratory studies are performed to detect abnormalities that may indicate cancer. When a tumor is suspected, imaging tests help doctors to determine cancer’s location and size. To confirm the diagnosis of most cancers, a biopsy needs to be performed in which a tissue sample is removed from the suspected tumor and studied under a microscope to check for cancer cells. If the diagnosis is positive (cancer is present), other tests are performed to provide specific information about cancer. If the initial diagnosis is positive for cancer and symptoms persist, further tests may be needed and the further treatment is started.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Imaging Test is expected to dominate the Cancer Diagnostics Market
The most commonly used screening test for cancer is diagnostic imaging tests. The different kinds of imaging techniques for cancer detection are Imaging (Radiology) Tests for Cancer, CT Scans, MRI, Nuclear Medicine Scans, Ultrasound, Mammograms, X-rays and Other Radiographic Tests and are considered as the most reliable ones. Factors that are responsible for the growth of this segment include the increasing awareness about the early detection of cancer, the growing incidence of various types of cancer, and the increasing government initiatives and support. Mammograms are the most widely used tests to diagnose cancers. Mammography is the gold standard technique used to screen breast cancer, governments and other healthcare organizations around the world are taking initiatives to provide women, between the ages of 50 and 75, access to mammography screening. As per the Breastcancer.org, about one in eight US women (about 12.4%) will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetime. In 2018, an estimated 266,120 new cases of invasive breast cancer are anticipated to be diagnosed in women only in the United States, along with 63,960 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer.
The Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow rapidly in the global Cancer Diagnostics market
Asia-Pacific is expected to record a substantial growth over the forecast period, due to the existence of a large patient pool, availability of skilled professionals at a reasonable cost, and a distinct regulatory framework supporting accelerated product approvals and growing economic developments in countries like China and India and improved healthcare infrastructure. According to “India Against Cancer” report, total deaths due to cancer in 2018 in India are 7, 84,821 out of which 4,13,519 are Men and 3,71,302 are Women. Market players in the APAC region are involved in partnerships and agreements to enhance the market growth in Cancer Diagnostics. For instance, In April 2019, Halifax signs an exclusive agreement with Genecast to make Immunoscore® available in China. In June 2017, Agilent Technologies Inc. and Agendia, Inc. have entered into an agreement to expand their relationship to include the development of an RNA-Seq kit version of Agendia’s currently marketed MammaPrint and BluePrint tests.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Cancer Diagnostics Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Ease of Cancer Diagnosis
4.2.2 ncreasing Healthcare Expenditure
4.2.3 Emergence of New Technologies such as Biomarkers and Point of Care Testing
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Limited Use in the Emerging Markets
4.3.2 Expensive Diagnostic Procedures
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Diagnotic Type
5.1.1 Diagnostic Imaging Tests
5.1.2 Biopsy and Cytology Tests
5.1.3 Tumor Biomarkers
5.1.4 Others
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Breast Cancer
5.2.2 Lung Cancer
5.2.3 Cervical Cancer
5.2.4 Kidney Cancer
5.2.5 Liver Cancer
5.2.6 Pancreatic Cancer
5.2.7 Ovarian Cancer
5.2.8 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East and Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott
6.1.2 Qiagen
6.1.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
6.1.4 Siemens Healthcare GmbH
6.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
6.1.6 GE Healthcare
6.1.7 Hologic Inc.
6.1.8 Illumina Inc
6.1.9 Philips Healthcare
6.1.10 Agilent Technologies Inc
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
