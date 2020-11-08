Cancer Diagnostics Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Cancer Diagnostics Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Cancer Diagnostics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244211

Scope of the Report:

Cancer is a complex disease that impacts every patient differently. Comprehensive and personalized treatment starts with an accurate, thorough diagnosis that includes radiology, pathology, genetics and advanced genomic testing. Sophisticated tests and procedures are used to measure the stage and progression of the disease and identify the tumor’s type, size, and location.

Cancer diagnosis begins with a thorough physical exam and a complete medical history. Laboratory studies are performed to detect abnormalities that may indicate cancer. When a tumor is suspected, imaging tests help doctors to determine cancer’s location and size. To confirm the diagnosis of most cancers, a biopsy needs to be performed in which a tissue sample is removed from the suspected tumor and studied under a microscope to check for cancer cells. If the diagnosis is positive (cancer is present), other tests are performed to provide specific information about cancer. If the initial diagnosis is positive for cancer and symptoms persist, further tests may be needed and the further treatment is started.

Market Overview:

Increase in the number of cancer cases and the rise in geriatric population are the major factors which are attributing for the growth of the Cancer Diagnostics market globally. As per the WHO statistics, cancer accounts for 13% of deaths globally every year, moreover, 70% increase in cancer incidences is anticipated over the next couple of decades and global geriatric population is anticipated to nearly double from 12% to 22% from 2015 to 2022. Furthermore, increase in the emergence of new technologies like biomarkers and point of care testing, inclination towards advanced less-painful and way more efficient tests from conventional tests, improved healthcare expenditure, growing awareness, and increased government support are the few more factors which are boosting the growth of the Cancer Diagnostics market globally. However, stringent regulatory framework, lack of universal health coverage, expensive diagnostic procedures, prolonged time of approvals for product launching and cost containment measures are the few factors restraining the growth of Cancer Diagnostics market globally. Major Key Players:

Abbott

Qiagen

F. Hoffmann

La Roche Ltd

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

GE Healthcare

Hologic Inc.

Illumina Inc

Philips Healthcare