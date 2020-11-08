Ceramic Tiles Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Ceramic Tiles Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Ceramic Tiles market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
A complete background analysis of the Global Ceramic Tiles Market, which includes an assessment of the parental market, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, Significant changes in market dynamics and market overview is covered in the report. The report also features the qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Global Consumption of Ceramic Tiles
– Global consumption of ceramic tiles is consistently increased against the backdrop of post-crisis recovery of the global economy and growth of construction in Asia-Pacific. Prior, the market fluctuated slightly, remaining stable on the whole. As a result, the consumption of ceramic tiles increased significantly over recent years.
– Asia-Pacific dominated the consumption of ceramic tile in 2017, accounting the major percentage of the global market. Asia-Pacific’s leadership is due to high construction volumes amid strong economic growth and a large population.
– Ceramic tiles are extensively used in new residential as well as in home improvement activities. Furthermore, ceramic tiles are used in commercial applications such as malls and shopping centers as well as work and office spaces.
Global Production of Ceramic Tiles
– Over the years, Asian countries saw a significant increase in the production of ceramic tiles. In 2008, Asia produced three times the volume of tiles manufactured in the European Union.
– In Asia, the ceramic tile production rose at an average annual rate of 6.8% from 2008 to 2017. The region accounts large percentage of global ceramic tiles market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Ceramic Tiles Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Drivers
4.3 Restraints
4.4 Trends Shaping the Global Ceramic Tiles Market
4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.7 Challenges of the Global Ceramic Tiles Market
4.8 Recent Developments in the Market
4.9 Technological Innovations
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Floor Tiles
5.1.2 Wall Tiles
5.1.3 Vitrified Tile
5.1.4 Industrial Tile
5.1.5 Other Tiles
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Residential
5.2.2 Commercial
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 South America
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.4 Asia-Pacific
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Mohawk Industries, Inc.
6.1.2 Florida Tile Inc.
6.1.3 Ceramiche Atlas Concorde S.P.A
6.1.4 China Ceramics Co. Ltd.
6.1.5 British Ceramic Tile
6.1.6 Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti S.p.A
6.1.7 Porcelanosa Grupo
6.1.8 RAK Ceramics P.J.S.C
6.1.9 Kajaria Ceramics
6.1.10 Dal-Tile Corporation *
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE GLOBAL CERAMIC TILES MARKET
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
9 APPENDIX
