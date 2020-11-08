Collagen Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Collagen Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Collagen market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The scope of the market includes animal-based collagen and marine-based collagen (segmented by source). By application, the collagen market is segmented into dietary supplements, meat processing, food, cosmetics and personal care applications, and other applications. The other applications segment of collagen includes medical care, food packaging, etc.

Market Overview:

The collagen market is expected to reach USD 4.31 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– Growing awareness of consumers regarding personal health, presence of established players, and increased investments in research activities are leading to numerous product launches, both in food and personal care applications, which are expected to drive the growth of the collagen market.

– Key players in the collagen market are investing in R&D and are entering into mergers and acquisitions to enhance their product portfolios. Additionally, the main players are incorporating collagen peptides into food and dietary supplements, as they enhance quality and provide additional health benefits to natural products. Major Key Players:

Tessenderlo Group

Holista Colltech Limited

Nitta Gelatin Inc.

Gelita AG

Junca Gelatines SL

Lapi Gelatine SpA Unipersonal Company

Darling Ingredients Inc.