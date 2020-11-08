Cryotherapy Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Cryotherapy Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Cryotherapy market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244207

Scope of the Report:

Cryotherapy is also known as cryoablation, cryosurgery, targeted cryoablation therapy, percutaneous cryotherapy. Cryotherapy is a minimally invasive method which uses extreme cold to freeze and destroy the infected tissues or cells.

In the process of cryotherapy treatment, high-pressure argon gas or liquid nitrogen flows into a needle-like applicator called as cryoprobe that creates an intense cold on the diseased cell or tissue, then imaging techniques such as CT, MRI or ultrasound are used to guide the cryoprobes to treat the sites in the body. It may be used to treat a variety of skin conditions, pain management, tumors within the liver, kidneys, bones, lungs, and breast etc.

Market Overview:

Growing prevalence of cancer is one of the major factors for the growth of the global Cryotherapy market. As per the WHO statistics, cancer accounts for 13% of deaths globally every year, moreover, 70% increase in cancer incidences is anticipated over the next couple of decades and global geriatric population is anticipated to nearly double from 12% to 22% from 2015 to 2022. Furthermore, increasing technological advancements in the cryotherapy treatment, increasing inclination towards the minimally invasive procedures, rise in applications of cryotherapy treatment such as cardiac conditions, pain management, skin disorders, beauty, wellness, fitness, etc. are likely to propel the growth of global Cryotherapy market. However, high cost of the treatment, stringent safety guidelines, adverse effects associated with cryogenic gases, lack of complete knowledge regarding cryotherapy, the complexity of the cryotherapy mechanisms are likely to hinder the global Cryotherapy market. Major Key Players:

Medtronic

Impact Cryotherapy

Zimmer Medizinsysteme

Metrum Cryoflex

Brymill Cryogenic Systems

Cryoconcepts

Kriosystem Life

CryoUSA

Cooper Surgical