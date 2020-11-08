Cryotherapy Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Cryotherapy Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Cryotherapy market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Cryotherapy is also known as cryoablation, cryosurgery, targeted cryoablation therapy, percutaneous cryotherapy. Cryotherapy is a minimally invasive method which uses extreme cold to freeze and destroy the infected tissues or cells.
In the process of cryotherapy treatment, high-pressure argon gas or liquid nitrogen flows into a needle-like applicator called as cryoprobe that creates an intense cold on the diseased cell or tissue, then imaging techniques such as CT, MRI or ultrasound are used to guide the cryoprobes to treat the sites in the body. It may be used to treat a variety of skin conditions, pain management, tumors within the liver, kidneys, bones, lungs, and breast etc.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Oncology dominates the Global Cryotherapy Market
Applications segment is segmented into Surgical Applications, Pain Management, Recovery, Health, and Beauty. Surgical Applications segment is further segmented into Oncology, Cardiology, Dermatology, Other Surgical Applications.
Oncology holds the highest market share during the forecast period due to high incidence and prevalence of cancer and also growing awareness regarding various types of cryotherapy approaches are the major factor propelling the growth of Global Cryotherapy Market. Cryosurgery is used to treat several types of cancer, and some precancerous or noncancerous conditions. In addition to prostate and liver tumors, cryosurgery can be an effective treatment for Retinoblastoma, Early-stage skin cancers (both basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas), Precancerous skin growths known as actinic keratosis, precancerous conditions of the cervix known as cervical intraepithelial neoplasia. Cryosurgery is also used to treat some types of low-grade cancerous and noncancerous tumors of the bone. It may reduce the risk of joint damage when compared with open surgery, and help lessen the need for amputation. The treatment is also used to treat AIDS-related Kaposi sarcoma when the skin lesions are small and localized.
North America holds the largest market share in Global Cryotherapy Market
North America is the largest regional market in terms of revenue due to the presence of skilled professionals, increasing adoption of whole body cryotherapy, increasing adoption of cryotherapy for cancers and skin disorders, rising prevalence of cancer and increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries. Furthermore, high healthcare expenditure by the local governments, highly developed healthcare infrastructure in the US and Canada, availability of well-developed cryotherapy products in this region would also influence the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in May 2018, CryoUSA, a provider of whole body cryotherapy and recovery modalities, launched °CRYO Arctic™ series to its line of cutting-edge recovery products.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Cryotherapy Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Applications of Cryosurgery
4.2.2 Technological Advancements in Cryotherapy Equipment
4.2.3 Rising Preference Towards Minimally Invasive Techniques
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Hazardous Effects of Cryogenic Gases
4.3.2 Complexity of the Cryotherapy Mechanisms
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product
5.1.1 Cryosurgery Devices
5.1.1.1 Tissue Contact Probes
5.1.1.2 Tissue Spray Probes
5.1.1.3 Epidermal and Subcutaneous Cryoablation Devices
5.1.2 Localized Cryotherapy Devices
5.1.3 Cryochambers & Cryosaunas
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Surgical Applications
5.2.1.1 Oncology
5.2.1.2 Cardiology
5.2.1.3 Dermatology
5.2.1.4 Other Surgical Applications
5.2.2 Pain Management
5.2.3 Recovery, Health, and Beauty
5.3 End User
5.3.1 Hospitals
5.3.2 Cryotherapy Centers
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East and Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Medtronic
6.1.2 Impact Cryotherapy
6.1.3 Zimmer Medizinsysteme
6.1.4 Metrum Cryoflex
6.1.5 Brymill Cryogenic Systems
6.1.6 Cryoconcepts
6.1.7 Kriosystem Life
6.1.8 CryoUSA
6.1.9 Cooper Surgical
6.1.10 Quantum Cryogenics
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
