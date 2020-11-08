Diabetes Care Drugs Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Diabetes Care Drugs Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Diabetes Care Drugs market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244205

Scope of the Report:

The global diabetes care drugs market is segmented by category (insulin, oral anti-diabetic drugs, non-insulin injectable drugs, and combination drugs), by segment (basal or long-acting, bolus or fast-acting, traditional human insulin drugs, insulin biosimilars, GLP-1 receptor agonists, alpha-glucosidase inhibitors, DPP-4 inhibitors, and SGLT-2 inhibitors) and by geography.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244205

Key Market Trends:

Rising Prevalence of Diabetes

– As per a WHO report, the global prevalence of diabetes among adults of over 18 years had accelerated from about 4.7%, in 1980, to over 8.5%, in 2014.

– Diabetes prevalence has been rising rapidly in the middle- and low-income countries. In 2015, about 1.6 million deaths were directly associated with diabetes, which was around 2.2 million in 2012.

– Almost half of all deaths attributable to high blood glucose occur before the age of 70 years. WHO projects that diabetes is likely to be the seventh leading cause of death by 2030.

– Statistics prove that one in ten individuals in the world has diabetes and a rise in this trend is expected to take the situation to one in three by 2050 (according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention).

– The growing prevalence of diabetes is the major driver for the global diabetes care drugs market. Additionally, rising awareness regarding diabetes care, growing prevalence of obesity, and technological advancements are further driving the market.

The United States Leads the Diabetes Drugs Market in North America

– In 2017, the US diabetes drugs market held the largest market share in North America, due to the presence of a high-quality healthcare system and increasing prevalence of diabetes in the region.

– In the Asia-Pacific region, China and India have been identified as potential emerging markets, due to the rising diabetic population in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 6000 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244205

Diabetes Care Drugs Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug

5.1.1 Oral Anti-diabetic drugs (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.1.1 Biguanides

5.1.1.1.1 Metformin

5.1.1.2 Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors

5.1.1.3 Dopamine -D2 Receptor Agonist

5.1.1.3.1 Cycloset (Bromocriptin)

5.1.1.4 Sodium-glucose Cotransport -2 (SGLT-2) Inhibitors

5.1.1.4.1 Invokana (Canagliflozin)

5.1.1.4.2 Jardiance (Empagliflozin)

5.1.1.4.3 Farxiga/Forxiga (Dapagliflozin)

5.1.1.4.4 Suglat (Ipragliflozin)

5.1.1.5 Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors

5.1.1.5.1 Januvia (Sitagliptin)

5.1.1.5.2 Onglyza (Saxagliptin)

5.1.1.5.3 Tradjenta (Linagliptin)

5.1.1.5.4 Vipidia/Nesina (Alogliptin)

5.1.1.5.5 Galvus (Vildagliptin)

5.1.1.6 Sulfonylureas

5.1.1.7 Meglitinides

5.1.2 Insulins (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.2.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulin

5.1.2.1.1 Lantus (Insulin Glargine)

5.1.2.1.2 Levemir (Insulin Detemir)

5.1.2.1.3 Toujeo (Insulin Glargine)

5.1.2.1.4 Tresiba (Insulin Degludec)

5.1.2.1.5 Basaglar (Insulin Glargine)

5.1.2.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulin

5.1.2.2.1 NovoRapid/Novolog (Insulin Aspart)

5.1.2.2.2 Humalog (Insulin Lispro)

5.1.2.2.3 Apidra (Insulin Glulisine)

5.1.2.3 Traditional Human Insulin

5.1.2.3.1 Novolin/Actrapid/Insulatard

5.1.2.3.2 Humulin

5.1.2.3.3 Insuman

5.1.2.4 Biosimilar Insulin

5.1.2.4.1 Insulin Glargine Biosimilars

5.1.2.4.2 Human Insulin Biosimilars

5.1.3 Non-insulin Injectable drugs (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.3.1 GLP-1 Receptor Agonists

5.1.3.1.1 Victoza (Liraglutide)

5.1.3.1.2 Byetta (Exenatide)

5.1.3.1.3 Bydureon (Exenatide)

5.1.3.1.4 Trulicity (Dulaglutide)

5.1.3.1.5 Lyxumia (Lixisenatide)

5.1.3.2 Amylin Analogue

5.1.3.2.1 Symlin (Pramlintide)

5.1.4 Combination Drugs

5.1.4.1 Combination Insulin

5.1.4.1.1 NovoMix (Biphasic Insulin Aspart)

5.1.4.1.2 Ryzodeg (Insulin Degludec and Insulin Aspart)

5.1.4.1.3 Xultophy (Insulin Degludec and Liraglutide)

5.1.4.2 Oral Combination

5.1.4.2.1 Janumet (Sitagliptin and Metformin HCl)

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.1.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.1.1.2 Insulin

5.2.1.1.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.1.1.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.1.1.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.1.2 Canada (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.2.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.1.2.2 Insulin

5.2.1.2.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.1.2.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.1.2.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.1.3 Rest of North America (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.3.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.1.3.2 Insulin

5.2.1.3.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.1.3.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.1.3.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 France (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.1.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.2.1.2 Insulin

5.2.2.1.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.2.1.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.2.1.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.2.2 Germany (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.2.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.2.2.2 Insulin

5.2.2.2.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.2.2.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.2.2.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.2.3 Italy (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.3.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.2.3.2 Insulin

5.2.2.3.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.2.3.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.2.3.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.2.4 Spain (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.4.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.2.4.2 Insulin

5.2.2.4.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.2.4.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.2.4.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.2.5 United Kingdom (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.5.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.2.5.2 Insulin

5.2.2.5.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.2.5.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.2.5.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.2.6 Russia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.6.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.2.6.2 Insulin

5.2.2.6.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.2.6.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.2.6.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.7.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.2.7.2 Insulin

5.2.2.7.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.2.7.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.2.7.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.3 Latin America

5.2.3.1 Mexico (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.1.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.3.1.2 Insulin

5.2.3.1.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.3.1.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.3.1.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.3.2 Brazil (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.2.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.3.2.2 Insulin

5.2.3.2.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.3.2.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.3.2.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.3.3 Rest of Latin America (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.3.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.3.3.2 Insulin

5.2.3.3.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.3.3.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.3.3.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.4 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4.1 Japan (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.1.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.4.1.2 Insulin

5.2.4.1.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.4.1.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.4.1.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.4.2 South Korea (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.2.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.4.2.2 Insulin

5.2.4.2.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.4.2.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.4.2.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.4.3 China (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.3.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.4.3.2 Insulin

5.2.4.3.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.4.3.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.4.3.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.4.4 India (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.4.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.4.4.2 Insulin

5.2.4.4.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.4.4.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.4.4.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.4.5 Australia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.5.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.4.5.2 Insulin

5.2.4.5.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.4.5.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.4.5.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.4.6 Vietnam (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.6.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.4.6.2 Insulin

5.2.4.6.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.4.6.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.4.6.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.4.7 Malaysia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.7.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.4.7.2 Insulin

5.2.4.7.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.4.7.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.4.7.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.4.8 Indonesia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.8.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.4.8.2 Insulin

5.2.4.8.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.4.8.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.4.8.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.4.9 Philippines (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.9.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.4.9.2 Insulin

5.2.4.9.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.4.9.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.4.9.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.4.10 Thailand (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.10.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.4.10.2 Insulin

5.2.4.10.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.4.10.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.4.10.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.4.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.11.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.4.11.2 Insulin

5.2.4.11.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.4.11.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.4.11.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.1.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.5.1.2 Insulin

5.2.5.1.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.5.1.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.5.1.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.5.2 Iran (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.2.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.5.2.2 Insulin

5.2.5.2.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.5.2.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.5.2.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.5.3 Egypt (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.3.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.5.3.2 Insulin

5.2.5.3.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.5.3.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.5.3.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.5.4 Oman (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.4.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.5.4.2 Insulin

5.2.5.4.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.5.4.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.5.4.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.5.5 South Africa (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.5.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.5.5.2 Insulin

5.2.5.5.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.5.5.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.5.5.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.5.6 Rest of Middle & Africa (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.6.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.5.6.2 Insulin

5.2.5.6.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.5.6.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.5.6.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.1 Novo Nordisk

7.1.2 Sanofi

7.1.3 Eli Lilly

7.1.4 Takeda

7.1.5 Pfizer

7.1.6 Janssen Pharmaceuticals

7.1.7 Astellas

7.1.8 Boehringer Ingelheim

7.1.9 Merck and Co.

7.1.10 AstraZeneca

7.1.11 Bristol Myers Squibb

7.1.12 Novartis

7.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2.1 Novo Nordisk

7.2.2 Sanofi

7.2.3 Eli Lilly

7.2.4 AstraZeneca

7.2.5 Astellas

7.2.6 Janssen Pharmaceuticals

7.2.7 Merck and Co.

7.2.8 Others

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market 2020 by Top Countries Data with Share Analysis, Global Growth Trends, Market Size by Top Players, Geographical Segmentation Forecast to 2024

Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Transimpedance Amplifiers Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share, Business Challenges, Future Growth and Revenue Expectations Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co

Anti-Static Floor Mats Market Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Key Players, Top Regions, Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, CAGR Status Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Straight Thermowells Market Size by Future Scope 2020 | Global Industry Revenue, Share, Future Demand Status, Growth Segmentations Analysis by Regions Forecast to 2026

Medical Bone Densitometers Market Size, Share Analysis 2020 – Global Analysis by Key Players, Growth Overview, Type and Applications by Regions Forecast to 2025 | Industry Research.co

Veterinary Endoscopy Devices Market Size 2020 – Top Leading Vendor Analysis by Business Growth Rate, Rapidly Growing Trends, Demand Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share Forecast to 2024

Emission Control Catalysts (ECCs) Market Growth Factors by Latest Developments 2020 | Future Demand Status, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Trends, Industry Size and Share Forecast to 2026

Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Global Market Growth, Business Share, Trends, Revenue and Demands Research Report 2026

Resistive Load Bank Market Size, Business Share | Growth Rate 2020 Demand Status, Revenue by Global Regions Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co

Andrographolide Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Ophthalmoscopes Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Factors Analysis by Top Regions, Competitive Landscape, Future Prospects, and Segmentation Analysis Outlook by 2025