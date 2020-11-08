Facial Recognition Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Facial Recognition Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Facial Recognition market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Facial recognition is defined as a method of recognizing a human face through Hardware like Video Cameras. The scope of this study is limited to standalone facial recognition solutions and services offered by various vendors like NEC. The Hardware components involved for facial recognition services like video cameras, sensors, etc. are not considered for arriving at the revenue estimates during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The market was valued at USD 4.51 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 9.06 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 12.5%, for the forecast period (2019-2024). Facial Recognition has been gaining prominence in recent times, owing to the benefits it offers over traditional surveillance techniques, like biometrics. Governments across the world have been investing significant resources in facial recognition technology, among which, the United States and China are leading adopters.

– Increasing Demand for Surveillance systems to enhance safety and security are increasing the adoption of Facial Recognition Systems

– Government initiatives are expected to contribute to the double-digit growth of such technologies. For instance, the US government has plans to reshape airport security through facial recognition, to register and identify the visitors.

– Though, interest on multi-factor authentication has been increasing, owing to increasing cyber-attacks, terror attacks and identity theft, the need to incorporate better security systems is encouraging organizations to implement safe multi-factor authentication solutions, like finger print sensors and facial recognition technology. Major Key Players:

Panasonic Corporation

Gemalto NV

NEC Corporation

Cognitec Systems GmH

Aware, Inc.

FacePhi Biometric SA

Animetrics Inc.

Ayonix Corporation

Face First Inc.

Idemia France SAS