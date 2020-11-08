Facial Recognition Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Facial Recognition Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Facial Recognition market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Facial recognition is defined as a method of recognizing a human face through Hardware like Video Cameras. The scope of this study is limited to standalone facial recognition solutions and services offered by various vendors like NEC. The Hardware components involved for facial recognition services like video cameras, sensors, etc. are not considered for arriving at the revenue estimates during the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
3D Facial Recognition is Expected to Hold a Highest Market Share
– Presently, around 94% of smartphones features fingerprint sensors, but this is expected to drop to 90% by 2023, with technologies like 3D facial recognition becoming a standard approach to user authentication, growing technological advancement is expected to increase its penetration rate.
– The development in 3D cameras market is also expected to bring advancement and new applications for 3D facial recognition technology especially healthcare IT solutions, payments and commerce sector
– For instance, in June 2018, SensibleVision, a Florida-based firm launched its 3DWALLET technology, designed to let retailers replace cash and card payments and eliminate the need for checkout lines through a 3D facial recognition platform that identifies customers automatically and charges them for their purchases.
North America is expected to hold the Highest Market Share
– The region offers lucrative opportunities for market growth, exhibiting a massive demand for facial recognition technology for homeland security and criminal investigation.
– The biggest facial recognition surveillance system in the region is operated by the FBI. The FBI’s ID system maintains a facial recognition database with images of more than 117 million Americans. The FBI conducts, on an average, 4,055 searches every month to identify individuals with facial recognition systems.
– The United States alone witnessed a total of 1,579 data breaches in 2017, of which, 8% of data breaches were accounted by banking institutes. Although this number is small, the amount of sensitive data available in the banking industry is very high, making it a prime target for hackers. These factors are further expected to provide significant opportunities to the facial recognition market.
– Canadian companies are also taking advantage of this facial recognition technology. For instance, Mexia One used facial recognition systems to provide secure event access at the popular industry event, Mobile World Congress 2018.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Facial Recognition Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Technology Snapshot
4.3 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.5 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.6 Market Drivers
4.6.1 Increasing Demand for Surveillance Systems to Enhance Safety and Security
4.6.2 Increasing Adoption of Facial Recognition in Consumer Electronics
4.7 Market Restraints
4.7.1 Privacy Concerns
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Technology
5.1.1 3D Facial Recognition
5.1.2 2D Facial Recognition
5.1.3 Facial Analytics
5.2 End User
5.2.1 Security and Law Enforcement
5.2.2 Healthcare
5.2.3 Retail
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Panasonic Corporation
6.1.2 Gemalto NV
6.1.3 NEC Corporation
6.1.4 Cognitec Systems GmH
6.1.5 Aware, Inc.
6.1.6 FacePhi Biometric SA
6.1.7 Animetrics Inc.
6.1.8 Ayonix Corporation
6.1.9 Face First Inc.
6.1.10 Idemia France SAS
6.1.11 Daon Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
